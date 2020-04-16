Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Taraji P. Henson All Agree on This Controversial Leggings Trend

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (3)

Getting tired of your classic black leggings? Then you might want to test-drive an activewear trend that’s quietly been taking over Hollywood.

No, we’re not talking about bike shorts, though those have cropped up repeatedly as of late. And we’re not talking about those sporty sweat-wicking jumpsuits stars like Hilary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio have worn in the past. We’re actually referring to camo-print leggings — they’ve seemingly enamored every celeb in the books, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Taraji P. Henson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Kylie Jenner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Camo-print leggings aren’t necessarily new, but we were reminded of them when the youngest Olsen sister stepped out wearing a pair last month — and to be honest, they’re a fitting option during quarantine. Olsen sported Spanx’s Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings, the same style Jenner and Sophie Turner have worn in the past, too. If the Spanx style is not yet the most popular in Hollywood, it’s certainly getting there.

RELATED: This Is Officially the Most In-Demand Leggings Brand of the Moment

Good news: The Spanx that Olsen, Jenner, and Turner all own are still in stock, so if you want a cute pair of leggings that’s celeb-approved and offers ample shaping, look no further than those. Witherspoon has also worn camo-print Spanx leggings in the past, specifically opting for the Booty Boost style that (you guessed it) sculpt your backside, while Garner wore Alo Yoga’s Vapor Legging in a similar camouflage pattern.

If you’re in the mood to step up your legging game, we suggest scooping up a pair of the camo-print variety. They feel a bit more fashionable than your average black ones, but they’re just as versatile. Below, shop some of our favorite camo-print leggings on the Internet, including the exact styles worn by Olsen, Turner, Jenner, Garner, and Witherspoon.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings in Green Camo, $68; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings in Black Camo, $68; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Onzie High-Waist Full Length Leggings, $29.97 (orig. $64); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Look At Me Now Bike Short, $58; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging, $128; carbon38.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Heroine Sport Stardust Legging, $115; carbon38.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Cropped Legging, $68.99 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more.