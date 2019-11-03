Reese Witherspoon is thoroughly impressed with Kim Kardashian West‘s Halloween recreation of Legally Blonde‘s iconic law student Elle Woods.

In an interview with ET Canada, the Morning Show star, 43, reacted to Kardashian West’s Halloween costume, which found her channeling a series of memorable looks that Witherspoon wore as Elle Woods in the hit 2001 film.

“She actually wrote me and said, ‘I’m gonna do it,’ and I was like, ‘Go for it.’ It turned out great, she did a great job,” Witherspoon said.

“I’m impressed with that,” her Morning Show costar Jennifer Aniston, 50, added. “I’m impressed with Kim.”

“Yeah, she did a full video,” Witherspoon said. “She did scenes, she had extras, they were all in costumes. The whole thing.”

“That’s incredible, you have to show me that,” said Aniston as Witherspoon explained that Kardashian West, 39, even hired a camera crew to create the video, which included her own Harvard Law admissions video essay, just like Woods did in the film.

“Thats a really big commitment,” added Aniston.

“Yeah, for Halloween,” Witherspoon said.

After Kardashian West unveiled her video on Thursday, Witherspoon praised the recreation. “Elle Woods forever!” the actress wrote on her Instagram Story.

At the beginning of the beauty mogul’s video, she said, “Oh! Hi! I’m Elle Woods and for my admissions essay I am going to tell all of you at Harvard why I’m going to be an amazing lawyer.”

Kardashian West went on to act out each and every scene from the admissions video, including a meeting with her society Delta Nu to vote on Charmin toilet paper versus generic, the bikini-clad pool scene discussing Days of Our Lives and the scene exhibiting “legal jargon in everyday life.”

As for the outfits, she perfectly recreated each one from the admissions essay.

Kardashian West wore the Barbie pink slip dress, Tiffany & Co. heart tag choker and baby pink sunglasses that Woods sported in the “legal jargon” scene. She kept the look as realistic as possible by wearing a French tip manicure, blonde wig and hot pink lipstick, carrying a pink feather pen and holding a tote with a dog (meant to be Bruiser Woods) inside.

For the pool scene, she wore a blonde wig pulled up into a bouncy ponytail and an identical green sequin string bikini to lounge on a hot pink pool float.

The costume is spot-on for Kardashian West, who revealed in April that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.