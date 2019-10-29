Reese Witherspoon Wore the Comfiest Pajamas Before ‘The Morning Show’ Premiere — and We Found Them on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon has been giving us around-the-clock inspiration — from her charming book club picks to her massive collection of stylish-yet-comfortable sneakers to the pet accessories she put on her adorable French bulldog Pepper, we can always count on the multi-hyphenate actress to give us a daily dose of product recs we never knew we needed. And she’s done it once again, this time inspiring our sleepwear!

Witherspoon took to her Instagram stories to share a behind-the-scenes look at “Glam time” before the premiere of her new TV series The Morning Show, in which she stars alongside her pal Jennifer Aniston. In the timelapse video, she’s sitting in a chair and getting her hair and makeup done for the glamorous evening. And while most people were probably in awe over the number of people prepping her (it really does take a village!), our eyes were immediately drawn to the cozy-looking navy pajamas she was wearing — which we’ve discovered are from J.Crew.

Made from 100 percent cotton, the menswear-inspired pajama set comes with a loose-fitting, long-sleeved top and soft, fluid pants detailed with contrast piping outlines that add a vintage touch. Witherspoon’s comfy PJ set normally retails for $95, but we found it on sale at Nordstrom for more than half off right now. Yes, you read that right.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! J.Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas, $42.75 (orig. $95); nordstrom.com

You can snag her exact pajama set in navy, or in a gorgeous pale blue hue, for only $43 — 55 percent off the usual price! But, as with almost every Witherspoon-recommended product, the PJs are already selling out fast. They’re also available on J.Crew’s website (at full price) in two more colorways, along with the blue shades, and can be monogrammed for an extra $10 — which would make a perfect personalized gift for your mom or best friend. Thank you, Reese, for introducing us to the comfiest (and chicest) sleepwear we could ever dream of!