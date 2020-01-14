Reese Witherspoon’s Darling Ruffle-Neck Sweater Is Only $80 at Nordstrom

This is the second time we’ve seen her in it
Reese Witherspoon has become our shopping guru as of late. No matter the occasion, it seems that every time she’s wearing a pair of white sneakers or recommending a new book or skincare product, we immediately feel the urge to buy it — because if Reese loves it, it’s got to be good. And our latest Reese-inspired obsession we’ve decided we can’t live without is the darling ruffle-neck sweater she wore over the weekend.
Prior to her red carpet reunion with Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the actress and businesswoman was spotted wearing the black turtleneck sweater with light wash jeans, loafers, and a Gucci bag. After a little investigation, we confirmed that her sweater is from affordable mall brand J.Crew and costs less than $100. This is the second time she’s worn it (in public, anyway — the last time was in November, pictured above), meaning it’s definitely a must-have now.
What will make this J.Crew sweater stand out from all the other sweaters in your closet is the ruffle-trimmed collar that is both polished and trendy. Designed with a ribbed texture along the hem and sleeve openings, it’s knit from a lambswool blend to keep you both cozy and chic all winter long. Dress it up with a satin midi skirt and pumps for the office or keep it casual like Witherspoon with jeans and loafers — the outfit options are endless.
Reese’s exact black ruffle-neck sweater rings in at $90 and is stocked in every size on J.Crew’s website. But it also comes in five other gorgeous colors — ivory, olive, lilac, coral, and yellow — and four of them are $10 cheaper at Nordstrom. If you’re itching to splurge on a Reese recommendation, add this charming sweater to your shopping cart!
Buy It! J.Crew Wool-Blend Ruffle-Neck Sweater, $89.50; jcrew.com; $79.50; nordstrom.com
