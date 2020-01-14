Reese Witherspoon’s Darling Ruffle-Neck Sweater Is Only $80 at Nordstrom

Image zoom BACKGRID

Reese Witherspoon has become our shopping guru as of late. No matter the occasion, it seems that every time she’s wearing a pair of white sneakers or recommending a new book or skincare product, we immediately feel the urge to buy it — because if Reese loves it, it’s got to be good. And our latest Reese-inspired obsession we’ve decided we can’t live without is the darling ruffle-neck sweater she wore over the weekend.

Prior to her red carpet reunion with Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the actress and businesswoman was spotted wearing the black turtleneck sweater with light wash jeans, loafers, and a Gucci bag. After a little investigation, we confirmed that her sweater is from affordable mall brand J.Crew and costs less than $100. This is the second time she’s worn it (in public, anyway — the last time was in November, pictured above), meaning it’s definitely a must-have now.

What will make this J.Crew sweater stand out from all the other sweaters in your closet is the ruffle-trimmed collar that is both polished and trendy. Designed with a ribbed texture along the hem and sleeve openings, it’s knit from a lambswool blend to keep you both cozy and chic all winter long. Dress it up with a satin midi skirt and pumps for the office or keep it casual like Witherspoon with jeans and loafers — the outfit options are endless.

Reese’s exact black ruffle-neck sweater rings in at $90 and is stocked in every size on J.Crew’s website. But it also comes in five other gorgeous colors — ivory, olive, lilac, coral, and yellow — and four of them are $10 cheaper at Nordstrom. If you’re itching to splurge on a Reese recommendation, add this charming sweater to your shopping cart!

Image zoom

Buy It! J.Crew Wool-Blend Ruffle-Neck Sweater, $89.50; jcrew.com; $79.50; nordstrom.com

