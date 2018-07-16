Reese Witherspoon Raids Dolly Parton's Closet: 'It Opens and Sequins Come Flying Out!'

If there was a Dollywood for fashion, it would most definitely be Dolly Parton‘s archive of original stage costumes!

Reese Witherspoon was the lucky fan granted access into the country music legend’s closet to take a peek at some of Parton’s most memorable looks. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the premiere of Witherspoon’s Shine On with Reese series, the Oscar winner, 42, heads to Nashville to spend the day with Parton as they sing duets and raid the 72-year-old Grammy winner’s closet.

“Which one do you want to wear?” Parton says to the Big Little Lies star who is elated to have been asked to try a sequin-covered ensemble on.

But after one touch of the jeweled jacket, Witherspoon quickly discovers several appliqués have ended up on the floor.

“That’s okay, that happens all the time,” Parton reassures the actress.

“I’ve always imagined Dolly Parton’s closet opens and sequins come flying out,” Witherspoon admits.

“Well, it did,” the singer jokes. “Actually that happens all the time. Sometimes when I’m stage, I’m always popping beads and stuff, and they go sweep them up. They give it back to us to sew them on and they call them ‘Dolly droppings.'”

Also in the episode, Witherspoon sits down with Parton to learn more about her trailblazing journey to becoming one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of all time.

Parton is the first female icon to be featured in Shine On with Reese, the unscripted series celebrating the stories of extraordinary women who have created their own unique paths to success.

Pink, America Ferrera and Ava DuVernay will also speak with Witherspoon in future episodes, talking all about what inspires, motivates and gives them as well as their perspectives on ambition, work, family and hopes for the future.

Shine On with Reese premieres July 17 on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-Verse via the Hello Sunshine Video On Demand (VOD) channel.