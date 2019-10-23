Reese Witherspoon Just Found the Cutest Vintage-Inspired Sneakers — and They’re Only $65

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

If anyone could convince us we need a closet full of white sneakers, it’s Reese Witherspoon.

The multi-hyphenate actress is a sneaker queen, and has proven to us on so many occasions that the casual, comfy kicks are versatile enough to be worn with basically any outfit — and are an absolute must-have in multiple styles. So whenever we spot her wearing a fresh pair of sneakers we’ve never seen before, we take note (and immediately search the Internet for where we can shop them).

In fact, she has worn so many pairs, it has been nearly impossible to pick a favorite — until now. In a recent Instagram post, she looked très chic on a swing wearing a pop art denim jacket from her lifestyle brand Draper James over a raspberry pink floral dress with a pair of old school white sneakers with navy and red detailing, which we’ve identified as the Gola for J.Crew Mark Cox Tennis sneaker. Gola Classics is a British heritage sportswear brand that prides itself as a pioneer of the classic football trainers (British football, that is) and has since evolved into a brand that’s beloved by everyone from celebrities to athletes to influencers.

Image zoom J.Crew

Buy It! Gola for J.Crew Mark Cox Tennis Sneakers, $65; jcrew.com

Witherspoon’s vintage-inspired sneakers are part of a collab the brand did with J.Crew in 2018 that sold out within 24 hours when it first dropped. The trainers, aptly named after tennis legend Mark Cox whom they were originally designed for, still have the classic ‘70s-inspired literal tennis shoe silhouette, but have been upgraded with contrasting wing flashes that elevate them from sporty to street style — as Witherspoon has shown. She loves her Gola sneakers so much, she actually owns two pairs of them from the collab with J.Crew.

Both pairs are sold exclusively on the J.Crew website and have since been restocked. However, we found some other chic Gola sneakers on Amazon that you can get in two days if you’re a Prime member. If your comfy shoe collection is in need of a white sneaker (or two, or three) for fall, we suggest taking a page from Witherspoon’s style guide and adding some Gola kicks to your rotation ASAP. Scroll down to shop more of our favorites from Amazon!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Gola Women’s Tennis-Mark Cox, $39–$75.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Gola Women’s Grandslam Leather Sneaker, $91.07–$100; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Gola Women’s Coaster Fashion Sneaker, $25.99–$60; amazon.com