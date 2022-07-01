Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Blake Lively Are All Sporting This Staple Summer Pattern These Days
Every season has a signature pattern. Plaid is perfect for fall and winter, florals are undeniably springy, and gingham screams "summer." The playful print is popular on a wide variety of summer clothing and accessories like bags, dresses, shorts, and, as Reese Witherspoon just showcased, swimsuits.
On June 29, The Morning Show star shared a photo on Instagram in which she's wearing an eye-catching one-piece swimsuit in a navy, royal blue, and white gingham pattern. She aptly captioned the carefree photo "If 'vacation' were a swimsuit," and we couldn't agree with her comparison more.
The cute one-piece is from Witherspoon's clothing brand Draper James' collaboration with Lands' End (hence the #ad in the caption), and it's also available in pink gingham and a kelly green floral print. The checkered pattern reminds us of cheerful picnic blankets and tablecloths for backyard barbecues — and when it's in bold colors on a slinky swimsuit like Witherspoon's, it's a true head-turner.
At $115, the former Big Little Lies star's exact pick isn't cheap, but there are plenty of affordable gingham swimsuits out there to choose from, starting with this red and white one-piece and this green and white bikini, both of which are on sale at Old Navy for just $15 and $20, respectively.
Buy It! Old Navy Women's V-Neck Gingham Piqué One Piece Swimsuit, $15 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com
Buy It! Old Navy Longline Underwire Longline Swim Top, $20 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.gap.com
Another on-sale option: this black and white gingham two-piece swimsuit, available at Bare Necessities. The bikini top — which is a whopping 78 percent off right now — features a trendy tie front and underwire for maximum support. For the matching bottoms, choose between a high-waisted pair and the classic hipster bikini bottoms, both marked down by over 60 percent and ringing in at $20.
Buy It! Camio Mio Gingham Plunge Bikini Top, $19.99 (orig. $95); barenecessities.com
This Cupshe bikini, on the other hand, includes flirty ruffles on both the bottom and top, and it comes in sunny yellow, sky blue, and classic black gingham — you can snag it for just $30 at Amazon right now.
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Two Piece Swimsuit, $29.99; amazon.com
Witherspoon isn't the only celeb who has recently turned to gingham: Earlier this month, Kate Middleton wore the print in the form of a red collared blouse while frosting cupcakes with her kids, and just a few days later, Blake Lively deviated from the typical white sneakers stars are often spotted in by wearing a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes in beige gingham.
From thick stripes to palm-leaf prints, Witherspoon never shies away from embracing cheerful patterns, but this particular look is one we're itching to copy this summer. Below, shop four more gingham swimsuits à la Reese Witherspoon from Amazon and Madewell.
Buy It! Cocoship Retro Backless One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cocoship Retro Flounce High-Waisted Bikini, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Suuksess High-Waisted Wrap Bikini, $35.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Solid & Striped Reversible Anne-Marie One-Piece Swimsuit in Gingham Check, $129.99 (orig. $188); madewell.com
