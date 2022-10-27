On Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon matched her entire glam squad in a light blue and white gingham shacket from her clothing brand Draper James. The Morning Show actress, 46, shared the fun group photo to Instagram, calling the shacket the "perfect fall coat." Warmer tones like brown, burgundy, and camel typically reign supreme during the fall, so we're loving this cheerful twist on a staple autumn piece.

Unfortunately, Witherspoon's exact shirt jacket is sold out in most sizes, but we found a super similar option at Abercrombie & Fitch — and it's $130 less than the $250 Draper James version. Featuring roomy chest pockets and a slightly oversized fit, this cozy shacket will complement jeans, leggings, or soft sweater dresses this season.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Cozy Shirt Jacket, $120; abercrombie.com

Shackets blew up last year when celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid started stepping out in them — and they're forever an autumn essential now. Warmer than a shirt but lighter weight than a jacket, shackets are the ideal layering piece for any fall outing like trips to the apple orchard, outdoor brunches, and football games. This plaid pick from Nordstrom Rack resembles Witherspoon's sky blue shirt jacket, and it's on sale for just $60 right now.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sebby Plaid Felted Shacket, $59.97 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com

If you prefer a slightly less spacious silhouette, this $68 shacket from Lulus is more fitted and features easy snap buttons. This longer pick from Target, on the other hand, is extra warm since it will cover your butt and includes convenient pockets to keep your hands toasty. This $37 option from Amazon comes in a denim blue and cream gingham print similar to Witherspoon's, but it's also available in 33 more color combinations.

Amazon

Buy It! Happy Sailed Lightweight Plaid Shacket, $36.99; amazon.com

Stand out from the sea of brown, cream, and tan plaid shackets this fall by opting for a pretty blue pick à la Reese Witherspoon. Below, shop more blue shirt jackets from Target, Lulus, and Revolve, all for less than the Hello Sunshine founder's $250 Draper James choice.

Target

Buy It! Sebby Long Plaid Shacket, $69.99; target.com

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Warmest Welcome Blue Plaid Oversized Shacket, $68; lulus.com

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Warmest Winter Blue Multi Plaid Wool Jacket, $98; lulus.com

Revolve

Buy It! BlankNYC Plaid Jacket, $128; revolve.com

