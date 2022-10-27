Lifestyle Style Reese Witherspoon Gave Her Entire Glam Team Matching Shackets in This Unexpected Color for Fall Her exact pick is almost sold out, but we found one for $130 less By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Reese Witherspoon/instagram On Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon matched her entire glam squad in a light blue and white gingham shacket from her clothing brand Draper James. The Morning Show actress, 46, shared the fun group photo to Instagram, calling the shacket the "perfect fall coat." Warmer tones like brown, burgundy, and camel typically reign supreme during the fall, so we're loving this cheerful twist on a staple autumn piece. Unfortunately, Witherspoon's exact shirt jacket is sold out in most sizes, but we found a super similar option at Abercrombie & Fitch — and it's $130 less than the $250 Draper James version. Featuring roomy chest pockets and a slightly oversized fit, this cozy shacket will complement jeans, leggings, or soft sweater dresses this season. Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Cozy Shirt Jacket, $120; abercrombie.com Shackets blew up last year when celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid started stepping out in them — and they're forever an autumn essential now. Warmer than a shirt but lighter weight than a jacket, shackets are the ideal layering piece for any fall outing like trips to the apple orchard, outdoor brunches, and football games. This plaid pick from Nordstrom Rack resembles Witherspoon's sky blue shirt jacket, and it's on sale for just $60 right now. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Sebby Plaid Felted Shacket, $59.97 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you prefer a slightly less spacious silhouette, this $68 shacket from Lulus is more fitted and features easy snap buttons. This longer pick from Target, on the other hand, is extra warm since it will cover your butt and includes convenient pockets to keep your hands toasty. This $37 option from Amazon comes in a denim blue and cream gingham print similar to Witherspoon's, but it's also available in 33 more color combinations. Amazon Buy It! Happy Sailed Lightweight Plaid Shacket, $36.99; amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24 Nordstrom's Newest Gift Guide Has Something for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List — Starting at Just $6 Victoria Beckham Brought Back the '70s in This $850 Psychedelic Blouse but You Can Do the Same for a Lot Less Stand out from the sea of brown, cream, and tan plaid shackets this fall by opting for a pretty blue pick à la Reese Witherspoon. Below, shop more blue shirt jackets from Target, Lulus, and Revolve, all for less than the Hello Sunshine founder's $250 Draper James choice. Target Buy It! Sebby Long Plaid Shacket, $69.99; target.com Lulus Buy It! Lulus Warmest Welcome Blue Plaid Oversized Shacket, $68; lulus.com Lulus Buy It! Lulus Warmest Winter Blue Multi Plaid Wool Jacket, $98; lulus.com Revolve Buy It! BlankNYC Plaid Jacket, $128; revolve.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.