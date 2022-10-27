Reese Witherspoon Gave Her Entire Glam Team Matching Shackets in This Unexpected Color for Fall

Her exact pick is almost sold out, but we found one for $130 less 

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Reese Witherspoon shacket
Photo: Reese Witherspoon/instagram

On Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon matched her entire glam squad in a light blue and white gingham shacket from her clothing brand Draper James. The Morning Show actress, 46, shared the fun group photo to Instagram, calling the shacket the "perfect fall coat." Warmer tones like brown, burgundy, and camel typically reign supreme during the fall, so we're loving this cheerful twist on a staple autumn piece.

Unfortunately, Witherspoon's exact shirt jacket is sold out in most sizes, but we found a super similar option at Abercrombie & Fitch — and it's $130 less than the $250 Draper James version. Featuring roomy chest pockets and a slightly oversized fit, this cozy shacket will complement jeans, leggings, or soft sweater dresses this season.

Reese Witherspoon Shacket
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Cozy Shirt Jacket, $120; abercrombie.com

Shackets blew up last year when celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid started stepping out in them — and they're forever an autumn essential now. Warmer than a shirt but lighter weight than a jacket, shackets are the ideal layering piece for any fall outing like trips to the apple orchard, outdoor brunches, and football games. This plaid pick from Nordstrom Rack resembles Witherspoon's sky blue shirt jacket, and it's on sale for just $60 right now.

Reese Witherspoon Shacket
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sebby Plaid Felted Shacket, $59.97 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com

If you prefer a slightly less spacious silhouette, this $68 shacket from Lulus is more fitted and features easy snap buttons. This longer pick from Target, on the other hand, is extra warm since it will cover your butt and includes convenient pockets to keep your hands toasty. This $37 option from Amazon comes in a denim blue and cream gingham print similar to Witherspoon's, but it's also available in 33 more color combinations.

Reese Witherspoon Shacket
Amazon

Buy It! Happy Sailed Lightweight Plaid Shacket, $36.99; amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Stand out from the sea of brown, cream, and tan plaid shackets this fall by opting for a pretty blue pick à la Reese Witherspoon. Below, shop more blue shirt jackets from Target, Lulus, and Revolve, all for less than the Hello Sunshine founder's $250 Draper James choice.

Reese Witherspoon Shacket
Target

Buy It! Sebby Long Plaid Shacket, $69.99; target.com

Reese Witherspoon Shacket
Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Warmest Welcome Blue Plaid Oversized Shacket, $68; lulus.com

Reese Witherspoon Shacket
Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Warmest Winter Blue Multi Plaid Wool Jacket, $98; lulus.com

Reese Witherspoon Shacket
Revolve

Buy It! BlankNYC Plaid Jacket, $128; revolve.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Madelyn Cline is seen attending a special screening and Q&A for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Palmer/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Reese Witherspoon attends Netflix's "From Scratch" Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Hailey Bieber attends 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)
This Versatile Color Reigns Supreme Every Fall, as Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber Prove
Oversized Sweater Roundup Tout
Oversized Sweaters Are a Classic Fall Trend That's So Easy to Wear, and These Finds Start at Just $38
The 15 Shackets You Need in 2022
The 15 Best Shackets of 2022
jennifer garner; selena gomez
Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner's Latest Low-Key Look Includes the Effortless Top That Everyone Should Have in Their Closet
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 14, 2022
Victoria Beckham Brought Back the '70s in This $850 Psychedelic Blouse but You Can Do the Same for a Lot Less
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer in One of Princess Diana's Go-To Colors
Machine Gun Kelly and fiancé Megan Fox arrive to support Landon Barker perform at The Roxy. 16 Oct 2022 Pictured: Megan Fox. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Megan Fox Keeps Wearing the Muppet Hat Trend Rihanna Breaks Out Every Fall
Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide
Nordstrom's Newest Gift Guide Has Something for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List — Starting at Just $6
Roundup of Jacket/Coat/Outerwear
These Best-Selling Winter Coats Look Like Luxury Finds, but They Start at Just $30 on Amazon
jlaw-tout.jpg
Jennifer Lawrence's Chic Black and White Jacket Is Making Us Rethink Outerwear Staples for Fall
NuFace Nordstrom Rack Sale
The Face-Sculpting Tool Hailey Bieber Uses to Prep Her Skin Is on Major Sale for a Limited Time Only
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022
Taylor Swift Kicked Her Patterned Pantsuit Up a Notch with a Boot Style We Predict Will Be Everywhere This Fall
emrata; kaia gerber; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too
celebs in flannel
Hilary Duff and Megan Fox Are Wearing the Timeless Fall Shirt That Makes Us Nostalgic for the '90s
Weekend Sale Roundup
Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Score Amazing Deals from Madewell, Ulta, Target, and More