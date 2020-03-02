Reese Witherspoon Is Already Wearing Her Go-To Springtime Print

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon is ready for spring — or at least that’s the message we’re getting from her latest Instagram. In the warm-weather snap, the actress is posted up in a dreamy garden setting, holding a basket filled with gorgeous wildflowers. But the one facet of the photo we can’t stop admiring? The quintessential springtime outfit Witherspoon’s wearing. It’s one we can’t wait to wear once the temperatures hit the mid-60s, and it seems we’re not the only ones in love with the ‘fit.

In the snap, which has already racked up more than 329,000 likes, Witherspoon is wearing a gingham-print Draper James dress, which she styled with an oversized straw hat and the aforementioned basket. Even though her accessories of choice are spring (and summer) essentials, it’s the flowy midi’s motif we can’t stop talking about; it’s among Witherspoon’s favorite warm-weather prints.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Buy It! Draper James Flutter Wrap Dress, $78; draperjames.com

You might be asking yourself how we know that gingham is one of the actor’s favorite patterns. That’s because we’re well versed in all things Witherspoon and have a running list of the pieces she wears on repeat (a.k.a. loves), like these game-changing running sneakers she sports even when she’s not running, this Staud bag we’re declaring her new go-to work essential, and the gingham-print pieces she’s been seen in for at least five years.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram; Danziger/Splash News

Every now and then, Witherspoon will switch up how she wears the classic style, opting for it in shirt, skirt, and dress form, but the latter is presumably her favorite. Get a head start on spring shopping by scooping up what we’re officially deeming Witherspoon’s go-to warm-weather print — several options from Nordstrom are below.

Buy It! Ganni Gingham Puff Sleeve Shift Minidress, $185; nordstrom.com

Buy It! 1901 Ruffle Neck Sweater Dress, $129; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Frill Yoke Gingham Blouse, $55; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tommy Bahama Bonita Check Shift Dress, $125; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sanctuary Evelyn Gingham Cotton Blouse, $89; nordstrom.com

Buy It! 1901 Button-Up Shirt, $69; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Leota Ava Textured Knit Fit & Flare Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Court & Rowe Gingham Short Sleeve Shirtdress, $129; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lucky Brand Ruffle Trim Gingham Cotton Shirt, $75.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Club Monaco Soft Swing Maxi Dress, $275; nordstrom.com