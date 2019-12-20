Reese Witherspoon Is Gifting This $22 Moisturizer to All Her Friends This Year

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Reese Witherspoon just blessed us all with a little gifting inspo.

The actress recently shared a few fun gifts she’s giving her girlfriends this year on her Instagram Story, including Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream. The multipurpose skin protectant has been around since 1930 and has gained a cult-following among makeup artists, celebrities, and beauty lovers alike. The balmy “cream” is meant to soothe, calm, and protect dry skin, and can be used everywhere from your face to your feet.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram (2)

“It’s just great for cold weather…it’s so moisturizing,” Witherspoon, who is an ambassador for the brand, said.

Image zoom

Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, $22; amazon.com

While the star was showing a limited-edition design of the cream, it uses the same formula as the original edition, which includes petrolatum, vitamin E, and salicylic acid. “[It’s] so effective thanks to its vitamin E rich complex, which has powerful hydrating and healing benefits, and castor oil which helps restore the skin’s natural moisture balance,” Elizabeth Arden consulting dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told PEOPLE.

Hundreds of shoppers swear by its healing abilities, going as far as saying it “could probably fix a broken bone” and that it “works like a charm” for cracked skin and dry lips.

“This cream is the only one that finally helped my very flaky skin. I use it on the face and neck and it absorbs instantly and leaves the skin better hydrated than anything else I’ve tried,” one shopper wrote. “It smells like Weleda products, but I find that it works much better.”

Some reviewers note that the scent of the balm has an herbal and slightly medicinal scent that might be “off-putting” if you’re not used to it, but if that’s a problem for you, Elizabeth Arden makes the same product in a fragrance-free version as well.

If you’ve been inspired to give the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream as a gift this holiday like Witherspoon, it can be at your door before Christmas if you’re an Amazon Prime member — so hurry and add one (or a few) to your cart!