Reese Witherspoon Wore The Cutest Shift Dress and It’s on Major Sale — Today Only!

Reese Witherspoon is not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

When she’s not shopping on Amazon for dorm room essentials with her daughter, Ava Phillippe, or sharing her #backtoschool tips on Instagram (“Mom tip: Send your kid to school with a candy necklace so she can share it with all her new friends”), she’s bringing her fashion A-game thanks to her Southern-charm lifestyle brand Draper James.

In the spirit of back-to-school prep, she recently shared a photo on Instagram wearing the Draper James blue and white Seersucker Ruffle Shift Dress with a pair of white Tretorn sneakers, holding a flower-filled bicycle. “They call me the Michael Jordan of #backtoschool prep… ok fine, maybe they don’t, but that’s how I feel this week. 1 kid down, 2 to go!” she captioned the photo. And if (like us) you’ve been totally obsessing over her adorable dress from her brand, you’re in luck.

You can snag Reese’s ruffle shift dress on major sale — but for today only. Its relaxed, loose-fitting silhouette is one of Draper James’ best-selling styles. Not only is it on Reese’s list of top picks, but it’s also loved by thousands of shoppers, too. According to the brand, over 10,000 people have bought this dress, which is major considering it’s one of the brand’s new arrivals — but it’s easy to see why people love it so much.

Its front ruffle and bell sleeves add feminine details and a touch of something new to the classic shift dress. Plus, you can just as easily wear it with sneakers (like Reese did) as you could with flats or heels. Aside from the striped design, the versatile shift dress also comes in two different chambray styles — medium wash and dark wash — and sizes range from 0 to 14 and 0 to 24X (for the dark wash dress). Anything with Reese’s stamp of approval has already won our hearts over, but the fact that we can score this adorable best-seller for only $80 today (down from $115) makes us want it even more. The sale price is already marked, so all you have to do is add it to you cart and checkout. Keep scrolling to shop it before the day’s over!

Buy It! Seersucker Ruffle Shift Dress, $80 (orig. $115); draperjames.com

Buy It! Chambray Ruffle Shirt Dress in Dark Wash, $80 (orig. $115); draperjames.com

Buy It! Chambray Ruffle Shift Dress in Medium Wash, $80 (orig. $115); draperjames.com