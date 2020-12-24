Who's Who? Reese Witherspoon Twins with Daughter Ava in Matching Masks While Holiday Shopping

Twinning in tartan!

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, once again snapped the perfect look-alike photo as the two twinned in matching masks while out holiday shopping in Tennessee.

The mother-daughter duo posed for a selfie while wearing red plaid masks from Witherspoon’s clothing brand, Draper James. The pair looked nearly identical as only their eyes were visible in the photo.

The Big Little Lies star, 44, accessorized her look with a black hat while her daughter, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, wore a black winter coat and a pair of sunglasses atop her head.

"Last minute shopping with my girl @avaphillippe ! 🎁," the mom of three captioned the shot.

Julianna Margulies and Selma Blair were among the stars to share sweet messages.

"Twins 💕💕," Margulies wrote, while Blair added, "💋💋."

Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson commented, "Oh what fun!!!!❤️."

Earlier this month, Witherspoon and Ava twinned again for a photo while wearing matching holiday sweaters from the actress' clothing brand.

“Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing🥰 @draperjames,” the Little Fires Everywhere star captioned the cute post.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Witherspoon and Ava both accessorized with matching red lipstick and snowflake mugs for the photo, which was seemingly snapped on their festive front porch.

Ava, who paired her sweater with corduroys and a velvet headband, commented, “hehe love you❤️.”

Other celebs and social media users pointed out that Witherspoon and Ava look practically identical in the pic: Padma Lakshmi said she was "seeing double," while media personality Derek Blasberg joked, "Thank you for tagging so I could tell which was which."

Witherspoon is no stranger to documenting a twinning moment with her mini-me on social media. In September, the Legally Blonde actress wished her daughter a happy 21st birthday on Instagram alongside two photos of the pair.