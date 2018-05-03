As Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter Ava Phillippe gets older, she’s becoming less of Witherspoon’s mini-me and more of a fashion plate in her own right. The 18-year-old rising star, who got her looks from both her mom and dad Ryan Phillippe, clearly inherited her love of style from her mom’s side. Recently, Ava landed a spot in a campaign for Rodarte, chopped her hair into a trendy lob, and is experimenting with all of the makeup looks (we see those turquoise nails!) And on Wednesday, she stepped out in her most sophisticated look to date, a chic off-the-shoulder black dress paired with glamorous waves.

BACKGRID

So in honor of her foray into the fashion world (and in hopes of a potential appearance at Monday’s Met Gala), here’s a look back at some of her best style moments thus far.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

First up? Her moment in the Chanel spotlight. Phillippe stepped out solo to attend an event for the fashion house, and gave us So. Much. Outfit. Envy. in the process. She sported a multicolored tweed cropped strapless top and matching wide-leg trousers, paired with turquoise platform sandals and a bold yellow quilted Chanel handbag.

RELATED PHOTOS: Stars Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Moms

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

And can we talk about this hot pink number? At a Stella McCartney fashion presentation in January, Phillippe wore a glamorous hot pink off-the-shoulder top with unexpectedly casual jeans. She paired the look with a shimmering pink bag and black pumps.

One of her major sartorial moments has been posing in Rodarte’s fall/winter 2018 look book, alongside Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson and more stylish stars. The shoot, in which she wore a white tiered dress with floral embroidery and a pink strapless tulle dress, marked her official debut into the fashion world.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Back in October, Ava added a chic touch to this green sleeveless dress at the Elle Women in Hollywood event, teaming it with green velvet platforms.

The Peninsula Paris/Instagram

And we can’t forget her epic Parisian fashion moment, when she wore a glistening gold Giambattista Valli ballgown for the 25th annual Bal des Debutantes.

So will we see another major moment for Phillippe at the Met Gala on Monday? Time will tell…