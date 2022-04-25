Reese Witherspoon Wore the Comfy Sandal Style Moms Are Raving About on Amazon
We like Reese Witherspoon's idea of fun.
On Friday, the actress posted a lighthearted picture to Instagram with the caption, "Let the weekend fun begin! 🐕🦺🍹," and it looks like she's enjoying the ideal spring evening. In the carefree snapshot, Witherspoon is relaxing on a couch outside, cocktail in hand, with a dog curled up next to her, its head resting on her lap. Need we say more?
Like always, the Hello Sunshine founder was dressed in a stylish, cheerful outfit, which consisted of a Draper James palm leaf puff sleeve blouse (a pattern she wore in a dress version just last month), white jeans (good luck getting the black dog hair off of those!), and braided block heel sandals.
While she's teaching us a lesson in how to enjoy hard-earned weekend nights, Witherspoon is also serving up some serious shoe inspiration. The Where the Crawdads Sing producer's sandals are both trendy and comfortable, aka two key components we're looking for in a go-to dressy summer shoe.
Block heels are by far the easiest type of heel to walk in and the braided straps are an of-the-moment detail that sets her pair apart. It's unclear where Witherspoon's exact white block heels are from, but there are plenty of braided heeled sandals available at Amazon and Nordstrom — and prices start at just $34.
Buy It! N.N.G. Braided Square Heeled Sandals, $26–$33.99; amazon.com
Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the N.N.G. block heels a perfect rating, and even pregnant women rave about how comfortable they are. One wrote, "purchased [them] to wear at my baby shower and [I] was comfortable all day long." Another mom claimed she "could run in them." There's also this $55 pair from Amazon, which looks super similar to Witherspoon's but includes a croc-embossed heel for extra flair.
Multiple braided block heels are on sale at Nordstrom right now, like this BCBGeneration pick that's nearly 50 percent off and these from Nine West that are marked down by $28. The ways you can wear braided sandals are endless: Style them with jeans and a springy blouse à la Reese or slip them on with a sundress this summer, and you're sure to get showered with compliments.
Below, shop six more pairs of braided sandals with block heels, aka your new go-to warm-weather shoes.
Buy It! Syktkmx Braided Heeled Sandals, $44.88–$59.88; amazon.com
Buy It! BCBGeneration Finaa Sandal, $51.98 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nine West Got It Slide Sandal, $66.50 (orig. $95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Jessica Simpson Zaliye Sandal, $78.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Dolce Vita Ronin Slide Sandal, $100; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Dolce Vita Paily Slide Sandal, $125; nordstrom.com
