Reese Witherspoon's Striped Dress Is a Breezier Version of the Blouse Trend Meghan Markle Recently Wore
If you take a quick scroll through Reese Witherspoon's Instagram page, you'll probably notice a common theme: she's always wearing the cutest dresses. So, of course, we're always turning to her for style inspiration. But there's one dress that didn't make her grid that we have our eyes on.
Earlier this week, the Hello Sunshine founder, 46, was photographed in Beverly Hills leaving a fitting with a garment bag in tow. And while we're definitely curious about what's inside her bag, we're more interested in the blue and white striped shirtdress she wore to the appointment. She rolled the sleeves to her elbows and accessorized with black sunglasses and silver sandals.
At first glance, if you could only see above the garment bag, you'd think she was just wearing a button-down shirt. Her dress reminds us a lot of the blue and white striped blouse that Meghan Markle recently wore during Prince Harry's polo tournament, but obviously with a much longer hemline. It's worth mentioning that Oprah Winfrey is also a fan of blue pinstripe tops, too.
Celebrities all seem to agree that button-down styles are the must-have item for summer. But we especially love Witherspoon's dress version of this popular warm-weather staple, because a) it's much breezier and even easier to throw on and b) it's versatile enough to wear for all your summer plans.
Style it casually with sneakers for backyard barbecues, wear it as cover-up over your swimsuit for the beach, or pair it with wedges for a brunch — the possibilities are endless. We don't know exactly where Witherspoon's blue and white striped dress is from, but there are plenty of similar options available online.
Though we can't see her full dress, horizontal stripes around her waist suggest it has a thick tie-waist belt. This belted button-down dress that's only $34 is a nearly perfect match. We also adore this drop-waist midi style that's got a more relaxed fit and this lightweight tiered dress from Amazon that's under $40.
TL;DR: You need a striped dress in your seasonal lineup. Keep scrolling to shop styles inspired by Reese Witherspoon before summer is officially here.
Buy It! Romwe Striped Belted Button-Up Shirt Dress, $33.69; amazon.com
Buy It! Prettygarden Deep V-Neck Striped Wrap Mini Dress, $34.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Banana Republic Poplin Shirtdress, $90 (orig. $130); bananarepublic.gap.com
Buy It! Gap Linen-Cotton Shirtdress, $71 (orig. $79.95); gap.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress, $25.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Nordstrom Drop Waist Cotton Poplin Dress, $119; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Karen Kane Stripe Long Sleeve Shirtdress, $188; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Portable Neck Fan a 'Hot Flash Solution,' and It's Up to 30% Off This Weekend
- 15 Fun Finds That Shoppers Are Buying at Amazon This Month, Starting at $7
- This Powerful Yet Quiet Cordless Vacuum, on Sale for $110, Is Better Than $500 Options, According to Shoppers
- This Now-$78 Tower Fan with Over 10,900 Five-Star Ratings Has One Feature That Makes It a 'Game-Changer'