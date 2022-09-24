Reese Witherspoon Broke Out the Practical Fall Jacket Style Whose Return We Eagerly Anticipate Every Year

Shop similar styles starting at $40

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Published on September 24, 2022 07:00 PM

NY Premiere of "Where the Crawdads Sing", New York, United States - 11 Jul 2022
Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A black leather jacket is one of those wardrobe staples that never goes out of style. But the undeniably chic jacket always seems to return like clockwork around Hollywood this time of year, and Reese Witherspoon is proof.

The Morning Show star, 46, posted a photo on Instagram nonchalantly leaning up against the exterior of what appears to be a movie lot, captioning the photo, "Where you'll find me." She wore a black leather jacket over a burnt orange button-down blouse with simple black jeans. It's unclear if she's dressed for a role or if it's simply her off-duty uniform.

Regardless, black jackets (especially of the faux leather variety) might just be the most versatile chilly weather staple you can own. Witherspoon's casual outfit combo is just one example of how you can style it this season.

She's not the only A-lister appreciating a good leather jacket moment: Gigi Hadid recently rocked a longer knee-length version, which she styled with a button-down shirt and jeans like Witherspoon (though she left the bottom half unbuttoned to reveal her midriff). Hailey Bieber also wore a boxy, oversized leather jacket paired with low-key sweat shorts, sneakers, and a baseball cap. Then, there was Bella Hadid, who expertly paired a leather shacket with a colorful mini dress.

While a classic moto jacket style like Witherspoon's is certainly a winner, there are plenty of other cuts that are trending for fall — and we rounded up a few of our favorite faux leather options that cost as little as $40. Add a high fashion vibe to your outfit with this oversized button-down jacket, which is on sale for Madewell Insiders right now. The slouchy silhouette looks equally as chic over a pair of check pants as it does a skirt set.

If you want to keep it classic, opt for this belted faux leather motorcycle jacket from Levi's. The under $100 style hits right at the hip and is flattering for all body types. It looks excellent layered over dresses for brunch or teamed with trousers for the office. You could also update your moto look with this lightweight pleather option that's under $50. It comes in classic black, along with other fun colors, like yellow and pink, if you want to punch up a statement outfit.

Whatever style catches your eye, you won't regret scooping up a black leather jacket. Keep scrolling to shop some of fall's most popular styles.

Black Leather Jacket
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Faux Leather Oversized Shirt-Jacket, $82.60 for Insiders (orig. $118); madewell.com

Black Leather Jacket
Free People

Buy It! Free People Movement Easy Rider Vegan Top, $128; freepeople.com

Black Leather Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Core Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket, $63 with coupon (orig. $90); amazon.com

Black Leather Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Fahsyee Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket, $37.95 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Black Leather Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! BlankNYC Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood, $98; nordstrom.com

Black Leather Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Vegan Leather Long Shirt Jacket, $59.90; amazon.com

