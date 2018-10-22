Vivien Killilea/Getty

Ava Phillippe looked like mom Reese Witherspoon’s mini-me when the pair walked hit the red carpet at the 2018 L.A. Dance Project Gala Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in chic little black dresses and heels as they posed side-by-side on the carpet. Witherspoon, 42, donned a black panther-patterned cocktail dress by Dundas featuring pink embellishments and a black taffeta bow, Christian Louboutin pumps and a black velvet Christian Louboutin clutch. Phillippe, 19, chose a similar black sequin mini dress complete with a pair of Christian Louboutin platforms.

Witherspoon and Natalie Portman served as the co-chairs for the event, which supports the development and presentation of world-class dance in L.A.

As Phillippe’s grown up, the rising fashion model has joined her mom at multiple red carpets, and even began stepping out solo for other events.

Earlier this year, Witherspoon opened up about the tight-knit relationship she’s fostered with her look-a-like daughter.

“We can talk for hours,” the actress said on her Love, Reese blog. “There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams.”

She also said the pair has much more in common with each other than just their appearance.

“I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy,” she explained. “From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself.”