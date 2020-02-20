Reese Witherspoon Stole This Cozy, Cute Staple from Her Daughter's Closet

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom (who wears cool clothes). And we recently learned that some of these clothes might actually be stolen from her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe. Case in point: The adorable tie-dye hoodie she wore for a sick day spent lounging on the couch.

Yes, we’re deeming this ‘gram as the most relatable mother-daughter moment to hit the Internet this month. And though it wasn’t Witherspoon’s initial intention when she shared the photo — which shows her lying on the couch with her dog and son, holding a cup of tea — it’s one that’s struck a chord with her followers.

Image zoom reese witherspoon/Instagram

According to the comment left by her mini-me daughter, Phillippe, the adorable tie-dye hoodie Witherspoon was snuggled up in for her sick day at home isn’t actually hers. Instead, it belongs to 20-year-old Phillippe, who commented on the post, “Hope my hoodie is keeping you warm” to which Witherspoon responded, “Your clothes always make me feel better.”

Naturally, we became curious about the brand behind this cozy hoodie that Witherspoon loved so much, she decided to steal it from her daughter. As it turns out, said label is Dannijo, a celeb-loved jewelry brand that expanded into the clothing space in 2018 and now offers a plethora of easygoing essentials, like slip dresses, tops, and hoodies.

Tie-dye pieces have maintained a steady following over the years, but Witherspoon just single-handedly brought the print back into the forefront of everyone’s minds — and we have a feeling it’s going to gain even more popularity now. Plus, there’s nothing better than a quirky print fused with an extra cozy loungewear staple, so prepare to see a lot more tie-dye hoodies crop up on your Instagram feed in the coming months.

Ahead, shop Witherspoon’s (er, Phillippe’s) Dannijo hoodie, plus similar tie-dye styles at Nordstrom.

Buy It! Dannijo Hailey Tie-Dye Hoodie, $145; saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Only Tie Dye Pullover, $45; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Agolde Balloon Sleeve Tie Dye Cotton Sweatshirt, $158; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Zella Tie Dye Hoodie, $69; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People FP Movement Tie Dye Believer Lace-Up Hoodie, $98; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto Tie Dye Hooded Cotton Sweater, $99; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Onzie Weekend Crop Hoodie, $64–$68; nordstrom.com

