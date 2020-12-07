Reese Witherspoon Twins with Daughter Ava in Matching Holiday Sweaters: 'I Had to Beg Her'

Our favorite mother-daughter duo is twinning…again!

“Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing🥰 @draperjames,” the Little Fires Everywhere star, 44, captioned the cute post.

Witherspoon and Ava, 21, both accessorized with matching red lipstick and snowflake mugs for the photo, which was seemingly snapped on their festive front porch.

The Oscar winner’s famous friends, including Jennifer Garner, Katie Couric and Selma Blair, filled the comment section with sweet messages.

“Worth it. 🌟🌟😍” Garner wrote. “Adorable!❤️❤️❤️” Couric added.

“Cutest. 💋 💋” Blair said.

Ava, who paired her sweater with corduroys and a velvet headband, commented, “hehe love you❤️”

Image zoom Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Other celebs and social media users pointed out that Witherspoon and Ava look practically identical in the pic: Padma Lakshmi said she was “seeing double,” while media personality Derek Blasberg joked, “Thank you for tagging so I could tell which was which.”

And this is not the first time Witherspoon has documented a twinning moment with her mini-me on social media. In September, the Legally Blonde actress wished her daughter a happy 21st birthday on Instagram alongside two photos of the pair.

“Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫” Witherspoon captioned the post, sharing one recent shot of her and Ava and another of the UC Berkeley student as a toddler.

The caption continued, “Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗”