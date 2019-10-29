Reese Witherspoon Wore a Stunning $1,645 Dress on GMA — and We Found 5 Dupes for Way Less

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images

Whether Reese Witherspoon is seen stepping out off-duty in her favorite sneakers, rocking her own Southern-inspired fashion line, Draper James, or glamming it up on the red carpet, one thing’s for sure — she always manages to look incredibly stylish. The same can definitely be said for her most recent appearance on Good Morning America, where she chatted about her new role alongside Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show. Per usual, Reese looked radiantly chic donning a $1,645 red Alexander McQueen mini dress, $645 Saint Laurent black and white ankle strap pumps and her signature blonde bob.

If you’re like us and find yourself drooling over her entire look (because, let’s face it, when do we not?), then you’re in luck because we found five gorgeous red dress lookalikes for way less. Starting at just $24, these red mini dresses are perfect dupes for Reese’s stunning Alexander McQueen number, all at affordable prices no matter what your budget may be. Try styling them with trendy knee-high boots for weekend brunch, a pair of stiletto heels for date night, or a chic pair of pumps like Reese’s for the office. No matter how you style these gorgeous frocks, you’re sure to look just as fabulous, at a fraction of the price.

Scroll down to shop five flirty red mini dresses inspired by Reese Witherspoon, starting at just $24.

Image zoom

Buy It! Jinzhique Round Neck Short Sleeve High Waist Ruffle Hem A-Line Mini Dress, $23.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Speechless Puff Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress, $55; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! ASOS Design Nipped in Waist Mini Dress, $45; asos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! French Connection Whisper Ruffle Minidress, $145; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Black Halo Brooklyn Dress, $241.50 (orig. $345); shopbop.com