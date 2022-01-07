Reese Witherspoon's Floral Puffer Jacket Is from a Celebrity-Loved Brand and Somehow Still in Stock
A little inclement weather won't get Reese Witherspoon down. The actress recently posted a playful video on Instagram where she jumped, frolicked, and made the most of her snowy surroundings in one of the cutest winter looks we've seen in awhile.
Witherspoon radiated pure sunshine in a bright yellow beanie hat and floral puffer jacket from Eddie Bauer and The Great. Her cheery snow day outfit had us swooning, and a rep from the brand tells us that Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Alba, and Aidy Bryant have also been spotted wearing key pieces from Eddie Bauer's recent capsule collections and collaborations, which feature improved comfort, technology, and gender-neutral designs this season.
Witherspoon's exact style is still in stock if you happen to be a size small, so act fast if you want to get your hands on it — or peruse the collection for more cold-weather gems that are bound to sell out soon, too.
Buy It! The Great. + Eddie Bauer Floral Down Puffer, $280; eddiebauer.com
"I've been looking for a puffer jacket that is not too puffy, and not boring, and this [one] fits the bill, so I ordered it. Upon arriving, I could tell that it was going to be perfect. The jacket is puffy, but not too puffy, so I don't look like a marshmallow," one enthusiastic reviewer shared of the flattering fit and standout style.
If you're really inspired to elevate your outerwear looks, we rounded up a few more floral options at various price points that'll liven up a basic winter outfit. This gender-neutral jacket from contemporary artist Cristina Martinez comes in two splashy, eye-catching patterns, and this flirty floral puffer vest from Aerie is perfect for warmer winter days when you want to turn heads while still keeping warm and cozy.
Shop cute floral puffer styles below to channel Reese Witherspoon this season.
Related Items
Buy It! Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Puffer Jacket, $129; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Aerie Offline Puffer Vest, $40 (orig. $80); ae.com
Buy It! Who What Wear Puffer, $59.50 (orig. $69.99); target.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer, $52.30; amazon.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Printed Hooded Down Jacket, $498; toryburch.com
Buy It! Roxy xCynthia Rowley Puffer Coat, $399.95; nordstrom.com
