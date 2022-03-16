Reese Witherspoon Ate Ice Cream Wearing the Beach-Inspired Staple Celebs Love
Photo Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon wears many hats: She's an award-winning actress, a film producer, entrepreneur, book club hostess, and mom of three. But the hat we're most interested in (at this very moment, anyway) happens to be one she's physically wearing.
In a recent Instagram post, the multi-hyphenate posed with a sprinkle-topped ice cream cone. "Soft Serve: a love story," she simply captioned the post. People in her comments section can't stop talking about that time she threw ice cream at Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies. Sure, her ice cream looks delicious and all, but we can't stop thinking about the adorable straw hat she's wearing.
The woven style reminds us of sunny beach vacations and that warmer weather is on the horizon. The first official day of spring is this Sunday, March 20, after all! Apart from the fact that it instantly makes any summer 'fit cuter, a straw hat can provide an extra layer of protection on top of SPF when the UV rays are stronger during those sweltering hot days.
That's probably why so many celebrities opt for some form of the beach-inspired accessory, including Meghan Markle, Hilary Duff, Emily Ratajkowski, and Vanessa Hudgens. And Witherspoon is no stranger to straw hats. She's posted numerous photos on social media wearing various styles, like when she announced a Reese's Book Club pick in a Western-inspired version or that time she went to lunch with her son, Deacon Phillippe, in a floppier option.
We haven't identified the exact one Reese is wearing in her most recent selfie, but we love its cowboy-like silhouette, wide brim, and adjustable chin strap. So we tracked down a few similar options, like this near-perfect dupe that's under $70 and this packable hat that comes in nine different colors.
With Witherspoon's stamp of approval, this made-for-shade style is a must-have for spring.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Furtalk Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat, $21.99–$23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Scala Women's Raffia Lifeguard Hat, $43.99; amazon.com
Buy It! J.Crew Packable Straw Hat, $44.62 with code SHOPSPRING (orig. $59.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! Free People Marina Packable Hat, $48; freepeople.com
Buy It! Madewell x Biltmore Raffia Lifeguard Hat, $49.50; madewell.com
Buy It! Free People Arizona Packable Wide Brim Hat, $68; freepeople.com
Buy It! Gigi Pip Jolie Boater Hat, $112; gigipip.com
