This Classic Sneaker Brand Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Comfiest Shoes Right Now
Even Meghan Markle’s go-to pair is discounted
In case you missed it, Amazon is chock full of deals right now. Between its Big Summer Sale event, daily Gold Box discounts, and exclusive Just for Prime offers, you’ll likely find something that’s been on your wishlist for way less right now. If a pair of comfy and affordable sneakers has been on the top of your list, you’re in luck: Reebok just quietly marked down some of its cult-favorite shoes on Amazon.
Here are six Reebok sneakers you can snag at a discount right now:
- Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker, from $33.44
- Reebok Nano 9 Cross Trainer Shoes, from $30.38
- Reebok Princess Sneaker, from $23.18
- Reebok Classic Gum Leather Sneaker, from $24
- Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker, from $33.49
- Reebok HIIT Training Shoe, from $64.99
You’ll find a mix of Reebok’s most-loved styles (who wasn’t wearing the Princess sneaker at some point?) and newer models (like these best-selling trainers) on sale. On top of winning the hearts of thousands of Amazon customers, the classic sneaker brand has gained many celebrity fans over the last few years. You can even snag Meghan Markle’s go-to pair — the white Classic Leather Sneaker — for under $70 right now.
While prices vary depending on the color and size you choose, a majority of sale styles range between $30 and $40.
Reebok Princess Sneaker, from $23.18; Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker, from $33.44
Many customers say Reebok sneakers are great for anyone that takes long walks or is on their feet all day thanks to the brand’s extra supportive soles. Shoppers who suffer from knee, ankle, or lower back pain especially love the Nano 9 Cross Trainer Shoes for working out.
One customer raved: “These are very comfortable shoes right out of the box. I walked two miles literally after the mailman delivered them — plenty of room in the toe box [and] very lightweight.”
Reebok Nano 9 Cross Trainer Shoes, from $30.38
These Reebok deals may not last long, so make sure to grab your favorite pair while it's discounted soon.