This Classic Sneaker Brand Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Comfiest Shoes Right Now

Here are six Reebok sneakers you can snag at a discount right now:

While prices vary depending on the color and size you choose, a majority of sale styles range between $30 and $40.

Many customers say Reebok sneakers are great for anyone that takes long walks or is on their feet all day thanks to the brand’s extra supportive soles. Shoppers who suffer from knee, ankle, or lower back pain especially love the Nano 9 Cross Trainer Shoes for working out.

One customer raved: “These are very comfortable shoes right out of the box. I walked two miles literally after the mailman delivered them — plenty of room in the toe box [and] very lightweight.”

