Celebrities Love These Iconic '80s Sneakers — And You’ll Love Getting Them on a Major Discount!

History has a way of repeating itself, especially in the fashion industry. Case in point, Reebok — the brand behind the chunky leather “dad sneaker” made a recent comeback, thanks to its huge celebrity fan base. In the past year alone, different styles of the iconic 80s shoes have graced the feet of Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, and so many other stars.

Ariana Grande, who was recently photographed wearing a pair of vintage-looking Club C 85 Reebok sneakers is a huge fan of the brand. Last year she released her own athleisure line with Reebok and became a global ambassador. Gigi Hadid also loves Reebok and is an ambassador for the brand. She recently joined its “Be More Human” campaign alongside Grande, Gal Gadot, and Danai Gurira. She’s frequently spotted wearing the Reebok Classic Leather sneakers (in both black and white!). With so much celeb-love behind the brand, we aren’t sure what took us so long to get our hands on a pair of Reebok sneakers.

And lucky for us, we can get the classic sneakers for a fraction of the cost during Reebok’s Friends & Family sale, which ends today. Even luckier? Reebok is offering PEOPLE readers an exclusive discount on top of the sale so you can save even more money on all the best styles. The offer runs until October 13, so don’t worry if you miss the Friends & Family sale because you have a few more days to take advantage of these amazing deals. Just make sure to use code PEOPLE30 at checkout to get 30 percent off full-priced items and an extra 40 percent off sale items.

Getty (3)

Keep scrolling to shop the shoes right off your favorite celebs’ feet — for much less.

Ariana Grande

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Buy It! Reebok Club C 85 Mule, $56 (orig. $80); reebok.com

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Buy It! Reebok Classic Leather in Black, $52.50 (orig. $75); reebok.com

Emily Ratajkowski

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Buy It! Reebok Classic Leather in White, $44.98 (orig. $85); reebok.com

Nina Dobrev

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Buy It! Reebok Classics Workout Plus, $56 (orig. $80); reebok.com

Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/GC Images

Buy It! Reebok Pump Supreme, $91 (ori.g $130); reebok.com