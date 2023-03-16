Ree Drummond Shows Off Her Hair Curling Routine: 'I'm a Velcro Roller Influencer Now'

Ree Drummond is sharing the secret to achieving her wavy auburn locks.

The Pioneer Woman star, 54, posted a video of her hair curling routine on Instagram Thursday.

"I'm a velcro roller influencer now. Wait till the end, it eventually works. (I think.😂)" Drummond jokingly captioned her post.

The clip starts with the food blogger's hair set in bright pink and purple velcro rollers.

Then one by one, she takes the rollers out and re-curls each strand with her curling iron at the ready.

Once all of them are out, Drummond plays around with her hair before she styles her face-framing locks to achieve a nice wave.

She then runs her fingers through her hair and adds hairspray for a final touch.

Drummond isn't only branching out into hair, as she previously launched the Pioneer Woman fashion line at Walmart in 2021, and her latest ready-to-wear essential spring collection is now available for purchase.

"My goal with this collection was to bring women very affordable clothing pieces that make [shoppers] feel beautiful and special," Drummond told PEOPLE. "I wanted to create a collection that was bursting with spring color and fun, but that has a variety of fabrics, styles, and prints… It's a whole other level of gorgeousness and wearability."