"It not only keeps me warm, it doubles as an iPhone charger," Ree Drummond jokingly wrote of her outerwear

Ree Drummond Shares Holiday Photo in Her 'Trusty Aluminum Coat' That She's Had for '94 Years'

Ree Drummond is taking on the colder weather with her longtime and "trusty" winter coat by her side.

On Thursday morning, the 52-year-old Food Network star shared a photograph on Instagram of herself standing between two lit Christmas trees as she made numerous jokes about her attire in the caption of her post.

Detailing that her daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, took the nighttime pic, Drummond wrote, "We decided to name it 'Between Two Trees.' Just kidding, we didn't decide to name it. I'm just trying to come up with a caption so I can post this photo of me in my trusty old aluminum foil coat."

"I've had this coat for 94 years and it not only keeps me warm, it doubles as an iPhone charger," the mother of five continued to joke, adding, "(Just kidding there, too. 😂 I'm up a little early this morning.)"

In the comments section, fans celebrated Drummond's outerwear, with one noting that the shot was a "Great pic" as another called the jacket "vintage."

Ree Drummond Credit: walmart

Drummond has recently found herself surrounded by fashion after she launched her Pioneer Woman Clothing Collection at Walmart earlier this month. (She previously launched her cookware and accessories line with the mega-retailer back in 2015.)

The line includes everything from patterned dusters to embroidered jeggings, and the 38 items run in sizes S to XXXXL — with everything costing less than $30.

"I am beyond excited about my clothing line available on Walmart.com," Drummond previously told PEOPLE of the venture. "The collection includes gorgeous kimonos and feminine blouses in my signature floral prints, along with layering pieces so you can put together a great look."

Drummond also said that the line is designed with mixing and matching in mind. She explained they're "pieces that allow you to dress up or dress down...whatever life calls for!"

In the last year, Drummond has been candid about her 60-pound weight loss journey and the positive impact it's had on her general health.

The star told PEOPLE in October that when she first started losing weight, she thought she would want to wear "skin-tight leather pants, and crop tops, really, really tight [clothes]."

But after reaching her health goals, Drummond was surprised to find that she still avoids "things that fit like a glove."

"I found that I love the same clothes. My size may be a little bit smaller, but I still love the [loose] silhouettes," she explained. "A little ruffle here and there. Empire waist. I still like the relaxed fit with enough fitted little details that it doesn't look like I'm wearing curtains."