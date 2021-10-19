Ree Drummond Says Her Style Didn't Change After 60-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Love the Same Clothes'

Ree Drummond has been cooking up some new clothing designs for Walmart!

After launching her cookware and accessories line back in 2015 with the mega-retailer, and debuting her apparel collection last year, the Pioneer Woman star, 52, has announced another exciting expansion to her Walmart line-up with the launch of her Fall clothing line.

"Because of our [existing] partnership, Walmart and I started talking about kind of doing a little bit of an experimental launch of clothing, which we did last December. The response was really great," Drummond tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So we released a Spring line online as well. And now this is the first collection that is partially going into Walmart stores. I'm just excited that these tops that have existed only in my scattered brain are now resonating with people. And it's been so much fun just from a creative point of view."

Ree Drummond Credit: walmart

And being able to shop her designs in-person takes it to another level. "There's nothing like being able to see it, and touch it and try it on," she says. "There is just something about being able to be in stores, and be able to be there for the people who do like to shop in person."

To show off the new styles in the Fall line (available online and in select stores now in size S-XXXXL with prices ranging from $12.99-$27.99) she tapped her daughters, Paige, 21, and Alex, 24 (and their adorable dog Rusty!) to help her model the cozy sweaters, leggings, knit dresses and dusters all featuring Drummond's signature — floral prints.

"Anybody who knows me knows I kind of have a specific look, which is feminine, and floral, and not so fitted, because I've had four kids," the Food Network star continues. "I don't have a favorite store, or designer. If it fits me, I love it. It doesn't matter where it comes from, what it's made of. When I find a top I love, or a sweater that fits, it's just the best day of my life."

Ree Drummond Credit: walmart

In the last year, Drummond has been candid about her 60-pound weight loss journey and the positive impact it's had on her general health. The star tells PEOPLE that when she first started losing weight, she thought she would want to wear "skin-tight leather pants, and crop tops, really, really tight [clothes]." But after reaching her health goals, Drummond was surprised to find that she still avoids "things that fit like a glove."

"I found that I love the same clothes. My size may be a little bit smaller, but I still love the [loose] silhouettes," she explains. "A little ruffle here and there. Empire waist. I still like the relaxed fit with enough fitted little details that it doesn't look like I'm wearing curtains. It's still very flattering. I'm still loving the same style."

Ree Drummond Credit: walmart

As for her favorite piece (or two!) from the fall collection, Drummond jokes that it's hard to "pick a favorite child" but says the blouses are her "love language."

"I took the same approach that I take with my housewares line, which is if I don't absolutely love, love, love it I don't think it should be in the line," she says. "I want to be able to share every piece in the collection on any given day, or moment, and really feel excited about what I'm sharing."