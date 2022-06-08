Ree Drummond Models New Summer Apparel Collection Alongside Daughters Alex and Paige

'What a better way to celebrate the sunshine?" Ree Drummond said of her latest Pioneer Woman Collection with Walmart

Ree Drummond is embracing bold patterns and bright colors this summer.

The Pioneer Woman star this week dropped a new line in her ongoing apparel collaboration with Walmart, and judging from the photos, her fresh new collection of women's clothing items is sure to make a statement!

Among the versatile mix of pieces are items in eye-catching pinks, blues, yellows, and other vivid hues and patters. Drummonds's love for floral aren't ignored either, with touches of embroidery added to make pieces extra special.

The Food Network personality's own daughters Alex Drummond, 24, and Paige Drummond, 22, modeled the ensembles in photos of the collection that released this week.

Shoppers can find everything from flowy blouses to lightweight, colorful tees and tanks, all which range in price from $12.99 — $24.99. There's also plenty of options in the bottoms department: easy pull-on stretchy capris, floral Bermuda shorts, stylish embroidered denim, and elegant maxi skirts ($15.99 — $16.99).

Top the look off with one of the collection's ponchos, dusters, and toppers ($19.99 — $24.99) — perfect for those cool, air-conditioned evenings. Or embrace the warm weather with a dress ($14.99 — $24.99), the signature item coming in a multitude of cuts including umbrella dresses, bell sleeves, T-shirt short sleeves and more.

"Summer is most definitely one of my favorite seasons because all the colors of nature are bright and alive," Ree, 53, said in a statement.. What better way to celebrate the sunshine than wearing gorgeous new outfits with pattern and pop!"

"My new collection features something for everyone, from super flattering maxi skirts to bright, breezy dresses, and my personal favorite, lightweight, flowy tops," the cookbook author added. "From summer barbecues to lake days to date nights, and every activity in between, these pieces are sure to get you excited about summer!!"

The Pioneer Woman summer apparel collection is currently available in select Walmart stores and online. Sizing options come in S — XXXXL.

Back in March, Ree — who also shares sons Bryce, 19, and Todd, 18, plus foster son Jamar, with husband Ladd Drummond — dropped her first-ever Mommy & Me line as part of The Pioneer Woman's spring apparel line.

"As The Pioneer Woman continues to expand into fresh categories, there was an immediate draw to create a 'Mommy and Me' line where customers could match with their kids!" she said at the time.

She told PEOPLE in October that she looks to create clothes that she'd want to wear. "Anybody who knows me knows I kind of have a specific look, which is feminine, and floral, and not so fitted, because I've had four kids," she said. "I don't have a favorite store, or designer. If it fits me, I love it. It doesn't matter where it comes from, what it's made of. When I find a top I love, or a sweater that fits, it's just the best day of my life."

Her approach to fashion hasn't changed when she lost weight, either. Even after dropping nearly 60-pounds, she still avoids "things that fit like a glove."