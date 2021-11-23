Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) Causes Google Searches for Red Lipstick and Red Scarves to Spike

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The singer's fans are well aware of her affinity for red lipstick (and her long history with one very famous red scarf)

It's Red season — and the proof is in Google search trends.

According to a WWD report published on Tuesday, Taylor Swift's record-breaking re-released album has caused a spike in Google searches for the 31-year-old Grammy winner's cryptic Easter eggs and all things Red (Taylor's Version)-adjacent.

Searches for "Taylor Swift red scarf meaning" spiked by 1,400 percent, as did searches for the two stars of her All Too Well short film, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. In fact, searches for both actors reached an all-time high this month, the outlet reports.

Swift's influence also reached the beauty industry, with searches for "what red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear" increasing by 800 percent after the superstar sported a crimson hue on the album cover.

FWIW: Swift and her makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, have previously raved about shades like Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($20.99; amazon.com), MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo ($19; ulta.com) and Sephora Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Always Red ($15; sephora.com).

Taylor Swift performs onstage during KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball Taylor Swift | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Swift re-released her fourth studio album Red on Nov. 12, after the original dropped in 2012. Hours later, she released the 13-minute short film set to and inspired by the new 10-minute version of her beloved deep cut "All Too Well," which appears on her latest re-released album, Red (Taylor's Version).

The gorgeous short film film, shot by cinematographer Rina Yang, certainly induces waterworks. As legend has it, "All Too Well" was inspired by a devastating breakup Swift weathered over a decade ago, and over the years, it has become a fan-favorite and one of the Grammy winner's most acclaimed songs, thanks to its vivid, cinematic storytelling.

That storytelling is finally brought to the screen in All Too Well The Short Film, in which Sink plays a young Swift and O'Brien portrays her ex-lover, whom Swifties have long suspected to be Jake Gyllenhaal. (Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note that Sink is 19 and O'Brien 30; Swift was 20 and Gyllenhaal was 29 when they dated, and age difference is a theme in the new "All Too Well.")

The film — written and directed by Swift herself — replays memories from the song, while adding some dialogue to provide more context to the already specific lyrics. Of course, the infamous scarf that he kept from one of their first encounters makes an appearance.