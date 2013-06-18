Red-Hot in Hollywood: An Affordable Asos Leather Pencil Skirt

FameFlynet; Getty; WireImage; WENN

Move over, Givenchy Antigona bag. Take a hike, Brian Atwood Maniacs. Right now, Hollywood’s favorite item is a $152.73 leather pencil skirt from Asos.

While $150 is not small potatoes, it’s a total bargain in comparison to the leather pants ($800+) and handbags (often more than $2,000) that celebrities ordinarily wear. And these four stars show that the mid-length skirt, with its pockets and seaming, is super-versatile.

Sandra Bullock wore hers Monday night at a The Heat screening in Berlin, adding a classic Michael Kors button-down and sexy Tabitha Simmons heels. Ashlee Simpson sported hers with a cheeky Wildfox tee and headband. Elizabeth Olsen opted for two-tone chic in a white blazer and cool heels, while Julianne Hough has worn hers a few times — including dressed up with rose-gold heels and a metallic sweater.

A leather midi skirt in the summer makes us sweat just thinking about it. But at the rate these celebs are wearing it, it’s going to sell out fast, so we’re going to snap ours up now and save it for the fall, to wear with a sheer emerald blouse and gold jewelry.

–Alex Apatoff