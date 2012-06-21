Red Carpet Trend Report: What's Sizzling and What's Fizzling

Dave M. Benett/Getty; Jason Merritt/Wireimage; Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett

Mega movie premieres this week (yay for summer blockbusters) meant lots of opportunities to see our favorite stars work it hard on the red carpet. And many of them did, choosing perfectly appropriate looks for their big nights out. However, there are still a few ladies on our naughty list, so let’s take a look at the trends we’re loving and the trend we’re ready to leave behind this week:

Up: Taking the plunge. If you’ve got it, flaunt it. (Well, as long as you don’t have too much of “it.”) Emma Stone‘s Elie Saab creation could’ve been a bit blasé if it went to her neck, but with the sexy deep V showing an appropriate amount of skin (and the rest of the outfit looking classy, not trashy), the star made a major fashion impression.



Up: Pretty floral headbands. We called it! Everyone is trying these lovely crowns lately, from Kirsten Dunst and Ashlee Simpson to Vanessa Hudgens and now, Keira Knightley. When worn properly, the delicate toppers make outfits even more feminine — and add an interesting twist to hair.

Down: Slicked-back hairstyles. We love, love, love Penélope Cruz‘s long glossy mane, but hey, it’s summer — time to try loose beachy waves, romantic messy updos and pretty ponytails. Save this semi-plain style for the cooler months, OK?

Take a look back at our feelings on glittery heels, disco-ball dresses and luxe summer leather.

