The Pitch Perfect star recently said that she has lost "about 40 lbs." in her "Year of Health"

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Workout Style in a Sports Bra and Shares Her Motivational Tips

A "bad day" isn't going to stop Rebel Wilson from working on her fitness.

On Monday, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, shared with fans how she stays motivated as she continues her wellness journey during her "Year of Health."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside a photo of Wilson posing in a black sports bra, workout leggings, a colorful scarf and large headphones, she wrote on her Instagram, "Started off having a bad day 🤢 but took myself on a giant walk, listening to some motivational podcasts & audiobooks (currently @antmiddleton The Fear Bubble) out in gorgeous nature...drank water...and you know what feel soooo much better now."

"We all have tough days but take a beat, take a nap and then get back out there and continue to crush 😘," Wilson added.

The actress also posted a shot from her hike on her Instagram Stories showing Wilson walking along the grass by the water.

Image zoom Rebel Wilson | Credit: Rebel Wilson/instagram

According to Wilson, who set a goal of getting down to 165 lbs. by the end of 2020, she has lost "about 40 lbs." since making the decision to change her lifestyle to focus on her health.

She recently told PEOPLE that switching to a high-protein diet has made a big impact.

"Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she said.

"So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat," the Cats star added. "I eat fish, salmon and chicken breast."

Image zoom Rebel Wilson | Credit: Rebel Wilson/instagram

However, that "doesn't mean every week is a healthy week," Wilson noted.

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she told PEOPLE. "I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We’ll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rebel is following the Mayr Method diet plan after visiting the luxury medical detox and wellness center VivaMayr with a friend last year and seeing "amazing results." The plan focuses on foods with a high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep's milk yogurt, and dieters are meant to chew slowly.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Says She’s About 6 Lbs. from Her Goal Weight: ‘Just Call Me: Fit Amy.’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation," the source said. "I know she’s also been working on conquering her emotional eating patterns of behavior."

Wilson's boyfriend, Jacob Busch, has also been helping her meet her fitness goals, according to a source.