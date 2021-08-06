Wilson shared a trio of selfies featuring her latest swim look Friday on her Instagram page

Rebel Wilson Soaks Up the Sun in Skimpy Black Bikini with Glam Accessories During Boat Trip

Rebel Wilson is back on the water — and she packed one of her sexiest swimsuits for the occasion.

On Friday, the 41-year-old comedian posted another series of selfies on Instagram while lounging on a boat. This time, Wilson flaunted a skimpy black bikini, which she paired with mirrored cat-eye sunglasses and a wide-brim hat.

"Med-day ☀️," she wrote alongside a sultry selfie lying on her stomach in the sunny tropical setting.

rebel wilson Credit: rebel wilson / instagram

Wilson posted two more shots on her Instagram story — one with her tongue sticking out and another striking a more seductive pose — before sharing a quick video of her boat appearing to return to shore.

rebel wilson Credit: rebel wilson / instagram

The water has been a popular place for Wilson this summer. On July 5, the Pitch Perfect star paired the same sunglasses and hat with a turquoise low-cut ensemble while on board a boat.

"I'm stronger up against the ropes 🏝," she wrote alongside photos of herself nibbling the tassels of her matching turquoise cover-up dress.

On May 31, Wilson opted for a different set of accessories to go with her black rash guard-inspired one-piece with a zipper down the front. She paired the short-sleeved swimsuit with Givenchy slides, a blue brimmed hat and sunglasses.

"Palm Beach-ing 🏝 I think I wanna move to Florida now," she captioned the image of her confidently posing on a beach after presenting the trophy at the inaugural World Polo Pride event.

Wilson has not shied away from discussing her weight loss journey over the past year. She admittedly has been showing it off "on Instagram shamelessly."

"I'm feeling great and I lost 60 pounds last year," Wilson said at the Television Critics Association panel for Pooch Perfect in February.

Also in February, Wilson told PEOPLE she was never focused on a specific number while losing weight. "My goal was never to be skinny," she said. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."