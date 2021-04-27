Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Figure in Cheeky Shapewear Bodysuit After Recent Weight Loss

The actress has been open about her wellness journey and reached her goal weight last November

Rebel Wilson's showing some skin in her shapewear!

The Pitch Perfect star, 41, took a moment to snap a few mirror selfies while wearing a curve-hugging black thong bodysuit that enhanced her figure. "She's glamorous on set today," Wilson captioned one of the photos posted on her Instagram Story.

The actress posed for another photo where she turned around so her backside faced the camera and stuck her tongue out to make a silly face.

Wilson's been open about her weight loss journey over the past year and has admitted that she has been showing it off "on Instagram shamelessly."

"I'm feeling great and I lost 60 pounds last year," the star said at the Television Critics Association panel for Pooch Perfect in February.

Wilson first revealed that she was embarking on a journey to lose weight in a candid Instagram post last year. At the time, she noted that the feat required "a daily effort," saying that "there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard."

The actress often shared her progress throughout 2020 before she later revealed in November that she had reached the weight goal she had set for herself.

"Hit my goal with one month to spare!" the star wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, alongside a photograph of her scale. "Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg's."

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, Wilson explained how losing the weight was never about the number. "My goal was never to be skinny," she explained. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."