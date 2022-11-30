Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans

Wilson launched her loungewear label R&R Club with limited sizes and styles earlier this month

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 30, 2022 08:54 PM
Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Her Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans
Photo: Rebel Wilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson's clothing collection is growing.

After launching R&R Club earlier this month, Wilson's seen enough demand from fans to expand to include more styles and sizes. Created alongside girlfriend Ramona Agruma, R&R Club is a two-piece capsule collection of a hoodie and sweatpants, both in white with a purple logo. But after fans on social media shared their dismay with the actress over the lack of size inclusivity — both pieces are available in sizes XS through XL — she posted an Instagram Story letting everyone know this is just the beginning.

In a photo of herself wearing her collection on Tuesday, Wilson, 42, wrote, "In success we are planning on doing more colours and and sizes for R&R CLUB."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Her Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans
Rebel Wilson/instagram

On the next slide, she noted that R&R Club was released in limited supply as a test. "We are experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes," she wrote.

Finally, she included a comment box on a third photo asking for feedback from fans. "What colours or sizes would you be interested in for sweats for R&R CLUB?" she questioned.

Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Her Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans
Rebel Wilson/instagram

Prior to Wilson commenting on the size range and expansion of the brand, people on social media noted that they were disappointed that the clothes weren't more inclusive — in size and price. (A complete sweatsuit is over $300.)

"I don't understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, can release a brand that only goes up to an XL," one TikToker pointed out.

Many also shared their support of the label, commenting with heart emojis on a photo of Wilson and Agruma modeling the line, which is currently selling out fast.

Wilson, who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate this fall, committed to a "year of health" in 2020, which led to her losing about 80 pounds. It was sparked by a fertility doctor who told her she'd have more luck harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost some weight.

"I was taken aback," she told PEOPLE in May. "I thought, 'Oh God, this's guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

The actress said she didn't have a "goal" weight in mind when she started on her health journey, but instead she was aiming at "being the healthiest version" of herself.

Related Articles
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Take Out Daughter Royce Lillian for 'Baby's First Adventure'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Arguma Says Parenting Baby Girl with Actress Is 'Life Changing'
Rebel Wilson Shares Photo of Newborn Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom
Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom
https://randrclub.com/
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Launch Capsule Clothing Collection 'R&R Club'
Rebel Wilson
All About Rebel Wilson's Daughter, Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Celebrates Assembling Baby Swing for Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Crushing Momhood'
PARK CITY, UTAH - APRIL 02: Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)
Rebel Wilson Says She And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged: 'Thanks for the Well Wishes'
https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en
Rebel Wilson Shares Exclusive Details About Secret Baby Shower — Hosted by Girlfriend Ramona Agruma!
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Thanks 'Gorgeous' Surrogate After Announcing She Welcomed Baby Girl: 'The Best Gift'
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About the Special Meaning Behind Baby Daughter Royce's Name
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Gives Update After First Week of Motherhood, Says Daughter Is 'Doing So Amazing'
Allyson Felix Launches Cold Weather Train with Athleta
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
Alicia Keys Athleta Collection interview
Alicia Keys Debuts New Athleta Holiday Collection: 'Wear Things That Make You Feel Good'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
All About Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend