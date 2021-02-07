Rebel Wilson Gives Us Déjà Vu as She Shows Off Fit Frame in Same Red Gown Worn by Meghan Markle

Style twins!

Rebel Wilson was dressed to impress while attending the NFL Honors awards this week, and she once again looked glamorous on the set of her upcoming project Pooch Perfect, opting for a glamorous red gown, which has previously been worn by Meghan Markle.

"Loving myself SICK in this dress!" the Pitch Perfect star, 40, captioned a series of photos. In the images, the actress struck a pose while showing off her fit frame in the form-fitting caped dress from British luxury brand Safiyaa.

"Closest we've come to a red carpet moment in a while! @rebelwilson in @safiyaa_official on the set of @poochperfect," Wilson's stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared on Instagram.

To accessorize the look, Wilson kept it simple, opting to pair the statement-making dress with some red high heels — much like Meghan did back in 2020 while attending a military music festival with her husband Prince Harry.

For the event, one of the couple's last before stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family, Meghan accessorized with Leigh pumps from Stuart Weitzman and a Manolo Blahnik clutch bag, all in shades of red to match her husband's jacket.

The mother of one had previously stepped out in another color of the dress, opting for a blue version back in 2018, during a trip to Fiji which occurred while she was pregnant with son Archie.

Wilson's latest outing comes just days after news of her split from Jacob Busch.

"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," a friend of the actress told PEOPLE earlier this week.

On Tuesday the actress referred to herself as a "single girl" on social media. "Lots on my mind... aghhhhhh... #single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she captioned the post.

Wilson went public with her relationship with Busch, 29, in September, and the pair made their red carpet debut shortly after when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

Wilson previously told PEOPLE that she spent all of 2019 going out on as many dates as possible before meeting Busch.