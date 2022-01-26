Rebel Wilson Rocks Hot Pink 'Let's Get Physical' Swimsuit on Tropical Family Vacation

Rebel Wilson and her two sisters, Liberty and Annachi, rocked complementary '80s-inspired swimsuits during their family vacation in Fiji

Rebel Wilson is throwing it back to the '80s!

The Pitch Perfect star, 41, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram Tuesday from her vacation in Fiji, where she rocked a bright pink one-piece with the phrase "Let's Get Physical" across the chest, while she posed on the beach in front of clear blue waters.

The actress wore a pair of black shorts and a sheer cover-up over her neon swimsuit, accessorizing her warm weather outfit with gold sunglasses and a green purse.

"The Wilson sisters for the WIN! 💗," the How to Be Single star captioned the post, which also featured her sister, Liberty, and her niece, who sported complementary swimsuits that read "Mama" and "Got It From My Mama."

Another picture of the group included Wilson's youngest sister, Annachi, who also wore a "Let's Get Physical" swimsuit paired with an orange fanny pack.

In addition to the family photo shoot, the comedian also posted an adorable video of herself and her niece taking a running start before jumping onto a pile of pillows on the couch.

Rebel Wilson Credit: Rebel Wilson/instagram

While Wilson — who has lost nearly 80 lbs after embarking on her "year of health" in 2020 — is soaking up every moment with her family, she recently opened up to PEOPLE about her love life and how she's not necessarily looking for someone to date.

"I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer' — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, 'This sounds fun,'" she said with a laugh. "[But] it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally."

"I'm currently single and looking for the right person," she continued, noting that she had dated "a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time."