Rebel Wilson Rocks a Retro Chanel-Inspired Peach Bikini as She Enjoys a Day Aboard a Yacht

Rebel Wilson is ready for summer!

The Senior Year actress, 42, looked absolutely gorgeous while posing for a slew of photos uploaded to her Instagram and Instagram Story on Thursday as she enjoyed a day aboard a luxury yacht.

In the snaps, the Australian actress rocked a three-piece bikini set with a peach and white pattern that was a twist on Chanel's iconic tweed.

Wilson, who has been documenting her health and wellness journey on social media since 2020, wore a bandeau top with twist-tie detailing that perfectly showed off her décolletage, along with matching '50s high-waisted bottoms with white buttons on the hip.

The Pitch Perfect alum added a chic, three-quarter sleeve cropped jacket in the same print, finishing off her stunning summertime ensemble with a wide-brim hat and white Wendy Peffercorn-inspired sunglasses that served as the cherry on top of her retro look.

Wilson is no stranger to showing off her curves – in January, the actress channeled her inner '80s Barbie in a bright pink swimsuit that read "Let's Get Physical" across the front while on vacation with her family in Fiji.

Earlier this month, Wilson revealed she was in a relationship after candidly speaking about being set up with her new beau by a mutual friend on the U Up? podcast in May.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," Wilson told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

On June 9, Wilson introduced her new partner, Ramona Agruma, in a sweet post on Instagram, revealing in the caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," the How to Be Single actress told PEOPLE. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."