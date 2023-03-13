Rebel Wilson wore something old and something new for the 95th Academy Awards.

After presenting with Cats costar James Corden at the 2020 Oscars, the Australian actress, 43, revealed she went for a stylishly sustainable look in the exact same custom Jason Wu gown from that evening as she attended this year's Vanity Fair afterparty with fiancée Ramona Agruma.

She donned the art-deco style sparkling gold-wrap dress in a boomerang she shared to Instagram of herself holding hands with Agruma, who also went old Hollywood glam in a Rhea Costa look with a flowy sheer nude top featuring white lace details, tucked into a black floor-length skirt.

"Sustainably re-wearing my @jasonwu dress from the Oscars 2020," Wilson captioned the post, also sharing a throwback photo of herself modeling the same dress in a photo with Brad Pitt, noting she had it "taken in at the back."

Rebel Wilson/INSTAGRAM

Wilson accessorized the recycled ensemble with pieces from Simon G. Jewelry and a jeweled rainbow clutch by Kurt Geiger.

PEOPLE confirms that the Pitch Perfect alum also sported a Tiffany & Co. diamond engagement ring after she and Agruma proposed to each other at Disneyland last month. The jewel appears to match the classic round cut, 2.55-carat ring she previously gave her wife-to-be.

"Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021," Wilson told PEOPLE at the time. "So it's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring."

Rebel Wilson/INSTAGRAM

They showed off their matching rings in another boomerang on Wilson's story, doing a half twirl with their left hands held up and the sparkling rocks on display.

Wilson — who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, in November 2022 — announced she was in a relationship with Agruma, founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, that June.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Announces She Is Engaged to Ramona Agruma: 'We Said Yes!'

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote at the time in a sweet Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE that the two have been dating since January 2022 and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together that February.