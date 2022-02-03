Rebel Wilson Wore the Cutest Accessory to the Rams Game on Sunday — and You Can Get It on Sale
It's no secret that Rebel Wilson is a Rams super fan — from crashing the team's draft house to attending games in SoFi stadium, so it's only fitting that she's got a lineup of cute game day gear.
This past Sunday, the actress cheered the Rams on to victory during the NFC championship game in Los Angeles. She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the event showing off her outfit, which consisted of a blue T-shirt with the team's logo, a pair of skinny jeans, and cream booties. But you may have missed what is arguably the cutest and most unique part of the whole look.
If you zoom in on her wrist in the photo, you'll see Wilson accessorized with a stylish gold beaded Rams bracelet. It's from BaubleBar's NFL jewelry collection that was released at the start of the 2021 football season.
The line pays homage to all 32 NFL teams with officially licensed logos embellishing an array of BaubleBar earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. There are helmet charms hanging from chain-link necklaces, large colorful statement hoops, sets of classic huggie earrings with sparkly pavé team names and motifs, and even confetti-filled tulle hair bows.
We love that Wilson opted for one of the NFL pisa bracelets, because it's the perfect subtle nod to her favorite team. Kate Hudson has also been spotted repping a pair of the Broncos gold hoop earrings, and according to the brand, several NFL players' wives and a few sideline reporters have also worn pieces from the collection.
If you're a Rams fan like Wilson, you'll definitely want to scoop up a few pieces to wear during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13. Not only will they make a great memento for the year the Rams went all the way, but they can also be worn during football season for years to come. (Psst… Bengals fans, there are plenty of options for you, too!)
What's more is that for a limited time, you can score everything from BaubleBar's NFL collection for 20 percent off by entering the promo code NFL20 at checkout. So even if your favorite team didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year, this is a good opportunity to stock up on a few pretty pieces for next season.
