Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Color Coordinate Their Athleisure While Taking Sunny Stroll in L.A.

The couple announced their engagement in February after first going public with their relationship last June

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 8, 2023 09:05 PM
The recently engaged Aussie actress took a stroll down a Los Angeles park with her soon-to-be wife, Ramona Agruma. The pair wore matching yellow tops and black leggings for their walk and made occasional stops for hugs and kisses. The adorable couple got engaged last month in front of the Cinderella Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. The couple have been dating for a year. In November the Pitch Perfect star announced she had become a mom for the first time welcoming daughter, Royce Lillian via surrogate.
Photo: SL Terma/BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are beaming!

The newly engaged couple took a stroll through the streets of Los Angeles dressed in matching athleisure, including bright yellow sweaters and polarized sunglasses.

They made sure to keep hydrated by carrying water bottles as Wilson, 43, added a white baseball cap to her look for extra protection from the sun, and Agruma sported a small brown purse with the casual attire.

Wilson, who welcomed her first baby in November, and Agruma are often seen on outdoor adventures.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram
Rebel Wilson/Instagram

After the birth of daughter Royce Lillian, they shared photos in front of celeb favorite Nobu Malibu with Royce in her stroller. In other photos from the outing, they gushed over the baby girl as they sat on the sushi eatery's patio, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The couple has also coordinated their outfits in the past. In their engagement photos, the Australian actress and jewelry designer wore matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart etched in the center.

Wilson shared the gorgeous set of photos in an Instagram post, writing: "We said YES! 💗💗. Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

The Pitch Perfect actress told PEOPLE last month that she was "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when she met Agruma, as she had thought up until that point that she "was really looking for a husband" — to the point where she "[dated] about 50 guys in one year to try to catch up on the dating experience."

"I always was a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection, and I was just shocked," she added. "And then I was like, 'Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn't exploring?' And maybe I should have ten years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it's just awesome now to be in a relationship."

Wilson explained that falling for Agruma is something that "just happened," while previously believing she was straight and just hadn't met the right man. But lately, she has been "reading a lot about" sexuality, which she realizes is such a "complex and nuanced" topic.

"And I still don't know 100 percent what category I would fit in," she added of her own sexuality. "I don't really know. I'm just in a great same-sex relationship now, and it's awesome."

