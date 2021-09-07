Rebel Wilson Strikes a Sultry Pose in a Plunging Swimsuit

The comedian completed her beach look with cat-eye sunglasses and a floppy wide-brim hat in the scenic photos

Rebel Wilson is chasing sunsets.

On Monday, the actress, 41, posted several Instagram Stories of herself lounging on the beach with a beautiful sunset and crystal clear water in the background. Wilson is wearing a plunging black one-piece swimsuit with gold hardware details, cat-eye sunglasses and a floppy wide-brim hat in the scenic photos.

The comedian is vacationing in an undisclosed location with Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Kendrick and a few other friends — she shared a video of the group on a private plane earlier this week and posted a cute Boomerang on her Instagram Story Monday afternoon.

Last month, the Bridesmaids star posted a series of selfies on Instagram while lounging on a boat. Wilson sported a skimpy black bikini, which she paired with mirrored cat-eye sunglasses and a wide-brim hat.

Rebel Wilson Anna Kendrick Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

"Med-day ☀️," she wrote alongside a sultry selfie lying on her stomach in the sunny tropical setting.

The water has been a popular place for Wilson this summer. On July 5, the Pitch Perfect star paired the same sunglasses and hat with a turquoise low-cut ensemble while on board a boat.

Wilson has not shied away from flaunting her figure or discussing her weight loss journey over the past year. She admittedly has been showing it off "on Instagram shamelessly."

Rebel Wilson Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

"I'm feeling great and I lost 60 pounds last year," Wilson said at the Television Critics Association panel for Pooch Perfect in February.

Rebel Wilson Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Also in February, Wilson told PEOPLE she was never focused on a specific number while losing weight. "My goal was never to be skinny," she said. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."