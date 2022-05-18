Wilson's styling and glam squads share the making of her gorgeous PEOPLE cover moment: "The goal was for Rebel to look and feel amazing!"

The Story Behind Rebel Wilson's 'Super-Fresh' PEOPLE Cover Style from the Pros Who Created Her Look

Fresh from hosting the BAFTA Awards in London, Rebel Wilson arrived at her PEOPLE cover shoot in Los Angeles ready to rock (jet lag, be damned!).

The actress, who currently stars in Netflix's latest Top 10 comedy Senior Year, posed for photographer Cliff Watts in an array of glam gowns — including the plunging green Badgley Mischka design seen on the cover — as Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie blasted at the gorgeous Hollywood Hills location.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rebel is open to anything but has her own chic style," says stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who joined makeup artist Molly R. Stern and hairstylist Robert Vetica to create the star's glamorous looks for PEOPLE's cover shoot.

Below, the pros share all the behind-the-scenes details on Wilson's cover girl moment.

Rebel Wilson photographed at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA on March 21, 2022. Credit: Cliff Watts

The Outfits

Stewart tells PEOPLE that she and Wilson always "have fun with fashion," noting that the actress is "open to anything" when it comes to dressing for editorials.

"Rebel loves a bold color, especially green," Stewart says of the striking Badgley Mischka gown Wilson, 42, wore on the cover.

Rebel Wilson Cover Rollout Credit: Cliff Watts

She also dazzled in a sparkling Jenny Packham design and a flowing blue Alberta Ferretti dress, a hue made her "glow," according to Stewart.

Wilson, who opens up about her health journey in this week's PEOPLE, opts for the same glamorous silhouettes and bold shades for red carpet events, most recently attending the Senior Year premiere in a custom emerald Jason Wu design featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and gorgeous sequin embroidery.

Rebel Wilson Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

"Jason made Rebel's Oscar dress a few years back — his construction and tailoring are impeccable, Stewart tells PEOPLE. "He is the first designer we thought of for the premiere. Rebel loved the fit."

BTS of People's Rebel Wilson shoot with Cliff Watts in Los Angeles, CA, on March 21, 2022. Credit: Brian Kendall

The Hair

Hairstylist Robert Vetica used R+Co's Hyperlink Pomade and Outer Space Flexible Hairspray to set Wilson's "easy, breezy" waves.

The goal, he says, was "for Rebel to look her best and feel amazing."

"Rebel glows when she smiles," Vetica adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BTS of People's Rebel Wilson shoot with Cliff Watts in Los Angeles, CA, on March 21, 2022. Credit: Brian Kendall

The Makeup

Stern relied on a neutral color palette to "let Rebel's natural beauty shine through."

"We wanted Rebel to look super-fresh," Stern tells PEOPLE, adding that she used Armani Beauty products to create the look, including Armani Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in Rose Ashes and Armani Lip Power Lipstick in No. 102.

"Rebel was hyped all on her own," Stern adds. "Our job was to make sure she felt gorgeous."