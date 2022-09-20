Rebel Wilson on Barbiecore, Body Confidence and Who She Turns to for Fashion Advice

Rebel Wilson is having fun experimenting with her style.

In recent months, the Senior Year star has grown comfortable sharing her vibrant fashion sense on Instagram, posting everything from her red carpet looks to U.S. Open outfits to empowering bikini moments and of course, her love of an all-pink ensemble.

"The Barbiecore thing I have going on... I've [just] always loved pink," Wilson, 42, told PEOPLE while attending the Kate Spade SS23 presentation at 3 World Trade Centre in N.Y.C. on September 9.

Wilson added that her love for the hue started with the 2001 film Legally Blonde. "Reese Witherspoon wears those cute pink outfits," she said of Witherspoon's iconic character Elle Woods.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Sometimes it's also Wilson's partner, Ramona Agruma, who inspires her daily looks.

"My girlfriend is so much better at it [fashion] than me, because just in my everyday life, she's like, 'Oh, maybe don't wear that'," Wilson revealed, confessing that she would usually opt for a comfortable tracksuit if it wasn't for some friendly intervention from Agruma.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

"Hopefully, my fashion sense is growing," Wilson added.

On the red carpet, the Aussie-native is all about "something classic, but with a little Rebel twist to it," which usually involves a pop of color.

Wilson works with renowned celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart to craft her red carpet style.

"Elizabeth has such a good eye and she knows what'll work well for my figure at whatever size I am," Wilson said. "Then we try on a few things, do a few tweaks and then we are ready to go."

Vivien Killilea/Getty

The multi-hyphenate star also admitted that being in front of the flashing lights on the red carpet can be "hard."

"I'm not somebody that judges somebody superficially on how they look, but it's weird on a red carpet, because you are being judged," she told PEOPLE. "Because I've never really traded on looks or anything, more on my skills as an actress and writer and producer."

In her May cover story with PEOPLE, Wilson also reflected on the "societal bias towards what society deems as good-looking," particularly as someone who knows "what it's like to be on the other side of that coin."

"It's not right. It sucks, it's unfair. I feel sad if somebody doesn't love the body they're in. You want to celebrate all body types but I also want to encourage people to be healthy," she said at the time. Mirroring that sentiment at the Kate Spade event, Wilson said that her body confidence stems from her mindset that "beauty is in all shapes and sizes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Wilson's never-judge-a-book-by-its-cover philosophy is one she's carried into her own health journey, which included her own healthy weight loss transformation.

"Yeah, I made that pretty public," Wilson, who has polycystic ovarian syndrome, which can affect fertility, told PEOPLE of her "year of health," which she embarked on in 2020. "It was good, because it was accountability for me."