Rebel Wilson Makes a Glam Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Jacob Busch at Charity Gala in Monaco

The Pitch Perfect actress debuted her new man on Instagram on Thursday with a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale

It's a big week for Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch!

The new couple made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on Thursday, just hours after the actress made their relationship Instagram official earlier that day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Pitch Perfect star donned a metallic, off-the-shoulder gown from the Rene Ruiz Collection by Luis Escudero. She let the multi-colored dress, which featured a sheer overlay and a high waistline, speak for itself by wearing minimal accessories and sweeping her curled blonde hair to one side. Meanwhile, Bush (whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch) kept it classic in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Wilson's stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a stunning photo of the Bridesmaids star posing on a balcony with city views of Monte-Carlo in the background.

Stewart shared details about the red carpet event in the caption, writing, "@rebelwilson tonight, on her way to Prince Albert II of Monaco’s Gala for Planetary Health. This Gala raises money for Environmental initiatives and includes an emergency fund to support recent global catastrophes."

"Rebel is in @reneruizcollection," Stewart added.

Wilson posted the same glamorous shot on her own Instagram page with a simple caption: "👗: @reneruizcollection 💕 Styling: @elizabethstewart1"

Her fans and followers were quick to leave supportive messages in the comment section.

"I hope you feel as great as you look. Beautiful picture and dress ❤️," one person said. A second added, "👀 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Where can I get THAT dress?! Way to wear the HELL out of it!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas left a single flame emoji under the post, while Drew Scott wrote, "Gorgeous R!!"

On Thursday morning, Wilson debuted her new beau on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale (who also attended the charity event).

Image zoom Rebel Wilson/ Instagram

The new couple were introduced by a friend last year and fostered a romance while Wilson was in Australia and Busch stayed in L.A. during the quarantine period, PEOPLE has learned. The pair got serious after Wilson returned stateside and reunited with Busch in California.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source tells PEOPLE.