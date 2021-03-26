Rebel Wilson Can’t Stop Wearing These Flattering Leggings Practically Every Celeb Owns

There's no better feeling than finding a pair of leggings that are suitable for work(outs) and play. Good thing so many brands offer streamlined designs that combine functional features like moisture-wicking material and a no-slip waistband with more fashion-forward elements: shiny leather-like fabrics, trendy patterns, fresh silhouettes.
Rebel Wilson seems to be enamored with one particular brand whose leggings fit that bill — and if you're not familiar with it just yet, then it's time to commit the name to Koral to memory. The sportswear brand best known for sculpting leggings that literally shine when the sun hits them just right is behind some of Wilson's best workout looks to date.
The luxury activewear brand has garnered lots of buzz among celebrities. Its extensive fan base includes not only Wilson, but also Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift. The Koral Lustrous Infinity High Rise Leggings are spotted around Hollywood most — so often, in fact, that they might just get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Wilson has been sharing her fitness journey with her nearly 10 million followers on Instagram ever since she deemed 2020 her "year of health," and it seems she's keeping that up in 2021, too. That means lots of trips to the gym and hikes in Los Angeles, and we couldn't help but notice her impressive activewear outfits that seem to be chock-full of Koral leggings.
Wilson has worn hers on more than one occasion — and not just for the gym, proving the leggings' versatility. Back in February, she sported the popular Infinity Leggings with a Koral mesh pullover and black Hoka Bondi 7s for a workout; and earlier this month, she wore them for a poolside photoshoot with a sleek black top and platform patent leather sneakers.
Their wear-anywhere design is just one standout feature of these leggings. The Infinity Leggings are made with Koral's signature performance fabric that's sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and perfectly compressive — a true triple threat. They also have a high-rise silhouette that can help create the illusion of longer legs, and they're available in a handful of colors, like classic black, a poppy pink, and a bold red.
Whether you're committing to your own fitness journey or simply want a fresh pair of leggings for spring, Koral's assortment has you covered. Shop the famous leggings that have become a mainstay in Wilson's wardrobe and more from Koral below.
