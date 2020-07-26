Rebel Wilson Rocks a Lime Green Bikini as She Continues Her 'Year of Health' Journey

In recent months, Rebel Wilson has shared numerous updates on her fitness journey, including her challenging workouts

Rebel Wilson is turning up the heat!

On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, documented a relaxing dip in the hot tub while also showing off her trademark sense of humor. “Hot Tub Fine Machine 😉,” she captioned a photo of herself lounging inside the water while wearing a lime green bikini.

The actress went on to emphasize another one of her assets, writing, “ps reminding you I have TWO university degree.”

Back in 2019, Wilson reflected on the experience of getting her law degree in Australia — which took her five years. “I’ve never practiced for money, but I could if I wanted to. If it doesn’t work out in movies,” she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Although Wilson said that she was already working in Australian television by year two of her studies, as she’d already put in so much work to get into school, she decided to stick it out.

“I play a lot of dumb characters so people were very confused about what I was doing in the contract law exam,” she said. “It took me so long to get into law school, you have to study really hard, so I thought I may as well finish it even though I was already kind of famous. So I did.”

In recent months, Wilson has been sharing numerous updates on her ongoing fitness journey, often documenting her various workouts on social media.

Celebrating the completion of another grueling workout last week, the actress posted an Instagram slideshow from the top of a cliff after a hike in Australia, striking a fierce pose while wearing a teal top and matching leggings.

Back in January, Wilson shared that weight loss is just one of the goals she's working towards this year.

"I’ll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!" she wrote. "Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks — but I’m working hard.”

"Her healthy journey is more about how it makes her feel than the physical benefits," a source recently told PEOPLE.