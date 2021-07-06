The comedian went on a "boys trip" with some friends over the holiday weekend

Rebel Wilson Goes Boating in Low-Cut Turquoise Swimsuit — See the Glam Selfies

Rebel Wilson is soaking up some Vitamin D.

On Monday, the comedian, 41, posted a series of Instagram selfies from her tropical vacation showing off her turquoise low-cut swimsuit and on-point accessories as she lounged on a boat. She teamed her bright one-piece with a pair of mirrored cat-eye sunglasses and a wide-brim hat.

"I'm stronger up against the ropes 🏝," the actress captioned the selfies, as she bit the tassels of her matching turquoise cover-up dress.

"Someone dial 911… Rebel just set the place on fire. 🔥🔥🔥" one person commented. "You look amazing🙌🙌🙌❤️" another fan wrote.

Wilson also shared two group photos from the same Fourth of July celebration: "BOYS TRIP 🇺🇸" she captioned the post, tagging her friends and adding red, white and blue heart emojis.

The actress also had a fun-filled Memorial Day Weekend a few months ago.

After jetting off to Palm Beach, Florida, to present the trophy at the inaugural World Polo Pride event, Wilson hit the beach in a summertime-chic look.

"Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now," Wilson captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing in a black rash guard-inspired one-piece that features short sleeves and a zipper down the front. She paired her swimsuit with Givenchy slides, a blue brimmed hat and sunglasses.

"Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!" one person wrote in the comment section. "You look incredible," a second Instagram user added.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, Wilson explained how losing the weight was never about the number. "My goal was never to be skinny," she explained. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."