Rebel Wilson Is Having 'Even More Fun With Fashion' Thanks to Her Weight Loss Journey: Source

Rebel Wilson remains committed to her healthy new lifestyle.

As the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, has been closing in on her goal weight during her “year of health,” she's been taking advantage of experimenting with her style in a whole new way.

A source tells PEOPLE: “Her health journey has made fashion even more fun for her and she loves trying new things and new designers and being adventurous."

Wilson did just that when she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jacob Busch in September, wearing a gorgeous metallic, off-the-shoulder gown from the Rene Ruiz Collection by Luis Escudero. She let the multi-colored dress, which featured a sheer overlay and a high waistline, be the star of her ensemble by pairing it with minimal accessories and soft, side-swept curls.

She continued her fashion streak when she attended the Joan Miró exhibit at Villa Paloma Monaco in Monte-Carlo with Busch. The actress looked pretty in pink dressed in a Badgley Mischka V-neck gown with her hair styled in an elegant up-do.

"There’s a new Princess in town 👑 @rebelwilson in @badgleymischka in Monte-Carlo 🌎🌍🌏," Wilson's stylist Elizabeth Stewart said on Instagram.

Wilson has been keeping her followers up to date on her health goals throughout 2020, which she deemed her “year of health.” At the end of August, the actress said she was nearing her ideal weight and added, “hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Wilson has "been working harder than ever at reaching her goal [weight] and only has 6 to 8 kg. [13 to 17 lbs.] to go."