Don’t tell Rebel Wilson what to do!

Ever since the 38-year-old actress launched her own size-14-and-up fashion line, Rebel Wilson x Angels, last year, she’s remained focused on changing the conversation about size-inclusive fashion.

“When we first launched, the stores would beg us to create stuff that was more tent-like,” Wilson told PEOPLE during a celebration for her new holiday collection for the size 14-and-up retailer Dia & Co in New York City last night.

“And I was like, ‘No, we can’t do that.’ They said, ‘But the women want it.’ So I was really torn between trying to design some stuff that the stores were saying that the women wanted, and then, what I felt was sassy and confident,” she said.

So what did Wilson do? She followed her heart.

Lydia Hudgens

“I was just like, ‘F— it.’ I like my style. It’s very youthful,” she explained at the event.

“We want to encourage all the plus-size women out there to celebrate their bodies, and not to try to hide stuff and want to hide stuff,” she added. “Sometimes you want something to look flattering, but no one needs to wear something super baggy.”

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Designed Clothes Specifically for Her Character’s Wardrobe in Pitch Perfect 3

The star uses her line as an opportunity to continue to promote her empowering message.

The new holiday collection, which debuted at the event, is all about “power dressing,” she says. It includes 34 pieces, from tops and bottoms to jackets and dresses, ranging from $49 to $279.

“Women need a bit of empowerment, even though I thought we were very empowered already,” she explained of her inspiration.

“I went to an all-girls school, and was taught women can do anything,” she continued. “I know politically in America the climate is a little interesting right now. So I’m like, ‘Why not come out empowering again?’ Even though I thought we didn’t have to.”

What are you doing today? I’m being a BOSS LADY! x pic.twitter.com/7MS6wvzhD2 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) October 12, 2018

Among our favorites: A T-shirt that can be read as Salty or Sweet (depending on how you’re feeling), a velvet spaghetti strap tulip-hem dress and a top that says “Boss Lady,” which Wilson herself modeled at the event.

The collection is available in sizes 0X-3X, and is available at Dia & Co.